Адкрыццё двух новых пульсараў у NGC 6522

Using the MeerKAT radio telescope, a team of astronomers has made a significant discovery in the Galactic globular cluster NGC 6522. They have detected two new isolated pulsars within this cluster. Pulsars are highly magnetized, rotating neutron stars that emit beams of electromagnetic radiation. These astronomers focused their observations on globular clusters, as these dense collections of stars are ideal for the formation of various astronomical objects.

Led by Federico Abbate of the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn, Germany, the team conducted a search for new pulsars in NGC 6522 as part of the MeerTIME and TRansients And PUlsars with MeerKAT (TRAPUM) projects. NGC 6522 is a core-collapsed Galactic globular cluster located approximately 25,100 light years away from Earth. It has a mass of about 300,000 solar masses and an estimated age of 12 billion years, making it potentially the oldest star cluster in the Milky Way galaxy.

The researchers reported the discovery of two new isolated pulsars in NGC 6522. They designated these pulsars as PSR J1803−3002E and PSR J1803−3002F. PSR J1803−3002E is a mildly recycled millisecond pulsar (MSP) with a spin period of around 17.9 milliseconds, found near the center of the cluster. PSR J1803−3002F, on the other hand, is a slow pulsar with a spin period of approximately 148.1 milliseconds, located at a distance of roughly three core radii from the cluster’s center.

The team noted that the spin periods of these two newly detected pulsars are higher than those of the previously known ones in NGC 6522. They also found that the characteristic age of PSR J1803−3002F may be smaller than the age of the cluster.

Additionally, the study revealed that one of the previously identified millisecond pulsars in NGC 6522, designated PSR J1803−3002C, may have one of the smallest characteristic ages among known pulsars in globular clusters, at only 132 million years.

The presence of both a slow pulsar and a potentially young millisecond pulsar in NGC 6522 suggests a potential link between their formation and the evolutionary stage of the cluster.

This discovery expands our knowledge of pulsars in globular clusters and provides further insights into the formation and evolution of these densely packed stellar systems.

крыніца: ArXiv (DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2310.03800)