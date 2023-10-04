Жыццё горада

Тэлескоп "Рубін": раскрываючы таямніцы Сусвету

Тэлескоп "Рубін": раскрываючы таямніцы Сусвету

The Rubin telescope, with its unmatched speed and power, is set to revolutionize our understanding of the universe. Over a decade, it will capture 40 billion cosmic objects, including galaxies, offering astronomers a unique opportunity to explore the mysteries of the cosmos.

One of the key questions in astrophysics revolves around dark matter, an invisible substance that constitutes the majority of the universe’s matter. By distorting the appearance of galaxies, dark matter leaves its traces. The Rubin telescope will provide valuable insights into dark matter through its ability to study weak gravitational lensing. This phenomenon refers to the distortion of spacetime caused by massive objects, altering the paths of light rays. Consequently, by mapping out the distribution of dark matter, astronomers can unravel the enigma of this elusive substance.

Harnessing its wide field of view, Rubin is not limited to studying dark matter alone. The telescope will capture images of millions of asteroids within our solar system, potentially unearthing previously undiscovered ones. Furthermore, Rubin aims to confirm or deny the existence of “Planet Nine,” a hypothetical planet believed to exist at the fringes of our solar system.

Another significant contribution of the Rubin telescope lies in its ability to provide swift alerts on supernovae explosions across the cosmos. By charting an accurate map of stars within our own Milky Way galaxy, Rubin will facilitate a better understanding of our cosmic neighborhood.

The Rubin telescope, combined with its powerful camera, represents a leap in astronomical capabilities. Its comprehensive observations will unravel secrets of the universe that have long remained hidden.

Вызначэнні:
– Weak gravitational lensing: The distortion of spacetime caused by massive objects, altering the paths of light rays.
– Dark matter: An invisible substance that constitutes the majority of matter in the universe and can only be detected through its gravitational effects.
– Rubin telescope: A groundbreaking telescope designed to capture 40 billion cosmic objects, enabling astronomers to study dark matter, asteroids, and supernovae, among other celestial phenomena.

Sources: Carnegie Mellon University, The Rubin Observatory

