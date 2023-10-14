Жыццё горада

Экстрэмальная металічная планета: GJ 367b

ByВікі Стаўрапулу

Кастрычнік 14, 2023
Scientists have recently discovered an extreme exoplanet, GJ 367b, which is made almost entirely of solid iron. This “super Mercury” orbits its star in just 7.7 hours and was first detected by NASA’s TESS planet hunter in 2015. Additional measurements using ESO’s HARPS spectrograph confirmed that GJ 367b is nearly twice as dense as Earth. The mass and radius estimates suggest that the planet has an iron core that makes up over 90% of its composition.

It is believed that GJ 367b may have once been the core of an ancient rocky planet. The researchers speculate that the outer layers of the planet may have been stripped away through collisions or intense radiation. Another possibility is that gravitational interactions with other planets caused GJ 367b to migrate inward towards its star.

The dense nature of GJ 367b raises questions about its formation. It is unclear how a low-mass, high-density planet like this could have formed. Possible explanations include the formation from material that is more iron-rich than usually found in protoplanetary disks.

Studying GJ 367b and its unique characteristics may provide insights into the formation and evolution of rocky planets with short orbital periods. Further investigations into this metal planet could help scientists better understand the diverse range of planetary systems and their origins.

Source: The Astrophysical Journal Letters

