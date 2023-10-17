A recent study led by an international team of astronomers used the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to observe and study three dwarf planets in the Kuiper Belt: Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar. The observations were conducted using Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrometer (NIRSpec) and have provided new insights into the orbits and compositions of these distant objects.

The Kuiper Belt is a region at the edge of our solar system populated by objects. It has been a source of scientific discoveries and has played a crucial role in understanding the history of our solar system. The disposition of Kuiper Belt Objects (KBOs), also known as Trans-Neptunian Objects (TNOs), provides valuable information about the gravitational currents that have shaped the solar system and hints at a dynamic history of planetary migrations.

The study, led by Joshua Emery from Northern Arizona University, revealed that the three dwarf planets in the Kuiper Belt exhibit interesting compositions and orbital characteristics. The observations showed the presence of light hydrocarbons and complex organic molecules believed to be the result of methane irradiation.

Previous work suggested that these dwarf planets may have volatile ices on their surfaces similar to other Trans-Neptunian bodies like Pluto and Eris. However, the distinct orbits of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar raised questions about the presence of these volatiles due to the different temperature regimes and irradiation environments they experience.

Using Webb’s NIRSpec instrument, the team observed all three dwarf planets in the near-infrared spectrum. The resulting spectra showed an abundance of ethane (C2H6) on all three bodies, with Sedna exhibiting the highest levels. Acetylene (C2H2) and ethylene (C2H4) were also detected on Sedna. These molecules are direct irradiation products of methane. The differences in abundance of these molecules are attributed to the variations in temperature and irradiation environments experienced by the dwarf planets.

These new insights provided by the JWST observations contribute to our understanding of the Kuiper Belt and the dynamics of the outer solar system. By studying the composition and orbits of these distant objects, scientists can continue to uncover the rich history and evolution of our cosmic neighborhood.

Вызначэнні:

– Kuiper Belt: A region at the edge of our solar system beyond the orbit of Neptune consisting of countless icy objects.

– Trans-Neptunian Objects (TNOs): Objects that orbit beyond the orbit of Neptune in the outer edges of the solar system.

– James Webb Space Telescope (JWST): A space telescope launched by NASA that is designed to observe the universe in infrared light.

– Near-Infrared Spectrometer (NIRSpec): An instrument on the JWST that measures the intensity of light in the near-infrared range.

– Dwarf planets: Celestial bodies that orbit the Sun, are not moons, and have a nearly spherical shape but have not cleared their orbits of other debris.

– Methane irradiation: The process in which methane molecules are exposed to radiation, resulting in the formation of other molecules.

Крыніцы:

– Emery, J.P. et al. (2023) “Preprint of Study on Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar” (Icarus)

– NASA – James Webb Space Telescope Mission