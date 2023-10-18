Scientists studying astrobiology, the search for life in the Universe, often use Earth as a template for understanding biological and evolutionary processes. This includes searching for planets that resemble Earth, known as Earth analogs. Specifically, scientists look for rocky planets that orbit within the habitable zone of their star and have atmospheres composed of nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide. However, Earth’s atmosphere has changed significantly over time.

Researchers from Cornell University have created a simulation of Earth’s atmosphere during the Phanerozoic Eon, the last 500 million years of Earth’s history. This simulation can have significant implications in the search for life on extrasolar planets. The team, led by Rebecca Payne and Lisa Kaltenegger, created a model that combines established climate models with new atmospheric simulations to predict what the atmosphere of this period would have looked like.

The Phanerozoic Eon is particularly important for the evolution of Earth’s atmosphere and terrestrial life. This period saw a rise in oxygen content and the emergence of animals, dinosaurs, and land plants. By analyzing the transmission spectra of Earth during the Phanerozoic Eon, scientists can gain insight into the composition of an exoplanet’s atmosphere.

The research team found that the chemical signatures of life in the atmosphere of an Earth-like exoplanet would be more pronounced during the Phanerozoic Eon compared to modern Earth. This is due to the higher oxygen levels that characterized this period. The study also identified two key biosignature pairs, oxygen and methane, and ozone and methane, that appeared stronger about 300 million years ago when oxygen levels were significantly higher.

This research is crucial in the search for signs of life on exoplanets. By understanding how Earth’s atmosphere has evolved over time, scientists can better interpret the data obtained from exoplanet observations. This knowledge will help identify promising targets for future missions, such as NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, in the quest to find life beyond our solar system.

