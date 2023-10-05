Перажыванне масавых выміранняў: новыя рысы, ключ да поспеху млекакормячых

A recent study has challenged the long-held belief that generalized animals are more likely to survive mass extinctions. The study, conducted by researchers at the Field Museum and Columbia College Chicago, found that new and different traits can play a crucial role in the survival of species following catastrophic events.

The idea of the “survival of the unspecialized” has been prevalent for decades, suggesting that generalist animals which can adapt to various environments and food sources are more likely to survive extinction events. However, the study found that surviving species were actually quite advanced for their time, possessing novel traits that may have aided in their ability to adapt and survive.

Contrary to popular belief, the researchers discovered that it was not the small, generalist insects eaters that survived mass extinctions, but rather species with unique characteristics. Previous assumptions suggested that small generalist animals would be the most resilient, as they can hide and feed on anything available. However, the study found that specialized animals with specific dietary needs and adaptations had a better chance of survival.

The researchers constructed an extensive family tree of synapsids, the group of animals that includes mammals, to study their evolutionary history through major radiations and mass extinctions. By analyzing information on diet and body size, they discovered that larger synapsids were often the survivors, disproving the notion of “survival of the small and unspecialized.”

Further analysis revealed that many of the surviving mammals had newer and more novel characteristics, such as specialized teeth for cutting and grinding prey. These unique traits provided them with an evolutionary flexibility that allowed them to thrive in changing environments.

This study challenges previous assumptions and highlights the importance of considering a broader range of traits and characteristics when studying the survival of species during mass extinctions. The findings suggest that adaptation and innovation may play a more significant role in the success of species than previously thought.

