Даследчыкі знаходзяць падабенства паміж хуткімі радыёўсплёскамі і землятрусамі

Researchers at the University of Tokyo have discovered striking similarities between the statistical behavior of repeating fast radio bursts (FRBs) and earthquakes. FRBs are intense bursts of radio waves that originate from outside our galaxy and typically last a few milliseconds. However, astronomers have also observed bursts that are a thousand times shorter.

The study conducted by astrophysicists Tomonori Totani and Yuya Tsuzuki from the University of Tokyo analyzed a dataset of 7000 bursts from three repeating FRB sources. The data was gathered using telescopes such as the Arecibo observatory in Puerto Rico and the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope in southwest China. One of the sources, FRB20121102A, is over three billion light-years away and was the first discovered FRB repeater.

The researchers found that the arrival times of bursts from FRB20121102A exhibited a high degree of correlation, with many bursts arriving within a second of each other. This correlation faded over longer timescales, with bursts separated by over a second arriving randomly. The behavior is similar to how earthquakes produce secondary aftershocks following a tremor but become unpredictable once the aftershock episode passes.

Furthermore, the researchers discovered that the rate of FRB “aftershocks” follows the Omori-Utsu law, which characterizes the occurrence of earthquake aftershocks on Earth. They found that each burst had a 10-50% chance of producing an aftershock, depending on its source. Interestingly, the likelihood remained constant even when the FRB activity suddenly increased in a given episode.

While there is a major difference between FRBs and earthquakes – the energies of time-correlated FRBs are completely uncorrelated – the researchers attribute this discrepancy to the limited dynamic range in FRB data compared to earthquakes.

These findings build upon previous research from astronomers in China in 2018, who showed that the energy distribution of FRBs can be described using the Gutenberg-Richter earthquake-law.

The research opens up avenues for further exploration into the properties of nuclear matter in neutron stars, which could provide insights into the origin of FRBs. The study was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

