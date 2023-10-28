Даследчыкі выявілі нечакана яркія гама-прамяні ад Сонца

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the sun’s gamma rays, the highest-energy light ever observed from the sun. The findings challenge previous understandings and shed new light on the sun’s processes and magnetic fields.

A team of international physicists, led by postdoctoral researcher Mehr Un Nisa from Michigan State University, published their findings in the respected journal Physical Review Letters. The study details the surprising brightness of gamma rays emitted by the sun, which were found to be even more abundant than scientists had expected.

The research relied on data collected over a six-year period using the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC). Unlike other observatories, HAWC works day and night and utilizes a distinctive approach. Instead of traditional telescopes, HAWC consists of a network of large water tanks that detect the aftermath of gamma rays colliding with air in the atmosphere. These collisions produce air showers, which are particle explosions that are invisible to the naked eye.

Through the detection of Cherenkov radiation created when air shower particles interact with water in HAWC’s tanks, the researchers were able to gather sufficient data to analyze the sun’s gamma rays in detail. To their astonishment, they discovered an excess of gamma rays that exceeded their expectations. The detected gamma rays had an energy level of around 1 tera electron volt (TeV), far higher than anticipated.

Prior to this discovery, it was believed that the sun could produce gamma rays when high-energy cosmic rays collided with protons in its core. However, it was thought to be a rare occurrence for these gamma rays to reach Earth. The researchers’ findings challenge this assumption and provide new insights into the sun’s capabilities.

This breakthrough opens up new avenues for studying the sun’s properties and their implications for our understanding of the universe. Further research is needed to uncover the exact mechanisms behind the sun’s unexpectedly bright gamma rays and their relevance in the broader field of astrophysics.

Часта задаюць пытанні (FAQ)

What are gamma rays?

Gamma rays are the highest-energy form of electromagnetic radiation. They have extremely short wavelengths and carry a significant amount of energy. Gamma rays are produced by various astrophysical sources, including supernovae, black holes, and, as recently discovered, the sun.

Як было зроблена адкрыццё?

The discovery of unexpectedly bright gamma rays emanating from the sun was made using the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC). This observatory consists of a network of large water tanks that detect the effects of gamma rays colliding with air in the atmosphere. By analyzing the Cherenkov radiation emitted from these interactions, researchers were able to identify and study the high-energy gamma rays from the sun.

Якія наступствы гэтага адкрыцця?

The discovery challenges previous assumptions about the sun’s gamma ray emissions and raises questions about the sun’s processes and magnetic fields. It provides valuable insights into the sun’s capabilities and opens up new avenues for studying the sun’s properties and their relationship to other astrophysical phenomena. Further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind the unexpectedly bright gamma rays and their significance in the field of astrophysics.