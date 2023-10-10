Новае разуменне фарміравання планет з дапамогай назіранняў ALMA

Recent observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have provided new insights into the early stages of planet formation. The images captured by ALMA show a young star and disk without any telltale gaps, raising the question of whether this is the moment when planets start to form.

Stars are formed within giant molecular clouds, where young protostars begin to rotate and form protoplanetary disks made up of gas and dust. These disks are the birthplaces of planets, with matter clumping together to form protoplanets and planetesimals. Telescopes like ALMA can detect the widening lanes created by these forming planets within protoplanetary disks.

ALMA is designed to overcome the challenges of imaging these disks, which are cloaked in dust that blocks most of the light. With its ability to detect millimeter and submillimeter wavelengths, ALMA can capture the faint signals coming from these disks. Over the years, ALMA has imaged numerous protoplanetary disks, with gaps in the disks indicating the presence of forming planets.

The recent study focused on a protostar called DG Taurus, which is only about one million years old. The disk surrounding DG Taurus is smooth and lacks any discernible substructures like rings or gaps. This suggests that no planets have formed yet, providing a unique opportunity to study the initial conditions for planet formation.

One of the key findings from the study is the change in dust size and distribution at around 40 to 45 astronomical units (AU) from the star. This change may be due to the presence of the carbon monoxide snowline, beyond which the dust size increases. Frozen carbon monoxide (CO) molecules are thought to be “stickier” than carbon dioxide (CO2) molecules inside the CO frost line, leading to the formation of complex organic molecules (COMs) beyond this line.

COMs play a crucial role in the complex chemistry needed for life, although their specific role in the development of carbon-based life forms like Earth is still being debated. The discovery of COMs beyond the 40-45 AU line in a very young disk opens up new possibilities for understanding the formation and evolution of planets.

By studying smooth disks like the one around DG Taurus, scientists can gain valuable insights into how planets eventually form and the diversity of planetary systems. ALMA’s continued observations of protoplanetary disks will contribute to our understanding of planet formation and the conditions necessary for the emergence of life.

