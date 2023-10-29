Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that challenges one of Isaac Newton’s fundamental laws of motion. Recent research led by mathematical scientist Kenta Ishimoto and his team at Kyoto University has revealed that sperm can seemingly defy Newton’s third law, which states that “for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

Traditionally, Newton’s third law suggests that forces always come in pairs that act in opposite directions. For instance, when two marbles collide, they transfer their force and rebound. However, when it comes to sperm cells, they have the uncanny ability to propel themselves through viscous fluids without experiencing an equal and opposite reaction.

Through a series of experiments and mathematical modeling using human sperm and the motion of green algae, the researchers delved into the non-reciprocal interactions of flagella—the tiny tails on sperm cells—which drive their forward movement. They discovered that sperm tails possess an “odd elasticity” that allows them to whip around without losing much energy to the surrounding fluid.

Moreover, the team introduced a new concept called the “odd elastic modulus” to describe the internal mechanics of flagella. As the flagella bent and responded to the liquid, they cleverly avoided the equal and opposite reaction, thereby conserving energy and enabling propulsion.

This groundbreaking revelation has potential implications in various fields. Notably, it could contribute to the development of small, self-assembling robots designed to imitate living materials. By understanding the underlying principles of sperm’s ability to defy Newton’s third law, scientists may comprehend collective behavior better and apply these insights to the design of innovative robotic systems.

