Scientists have expressed skepticism over the recent claim made by Harvard scientist Avi Loeb, suggesting the discovery of spherical interstellar materials found beneath the ocean. According to these scientists, Loeb’s claim is not yet convincing and remains inconsistent.

Loeb, a theoretical astrophysicist, gained attention when he posited that the “spheres” found off the coast of Papua New Guinea came from outside the Solar System, potentially carried by an interstellar object that crashed into Earth in 2014. He even speculated that these materials could have an extraterrestrial origin due to their unusual characteristics.

However, scientists who are not involved in the research have pointed out that such interpretations cannot be made without peer-reviewed evidence. Monica Grady, a British space scientist, emphasizes the need for peer review before accepting any research as legitimate.

Grady agrees that the “spherules,” or molten droplets, may have originated from outside the Earth, as they contain unusual metal particles typically found in meteorites. However, she notes that the conclusions drawn from the analysis are inconsistent.

Loeb named the strange materials found in the spherules as “BeLaU” particles due to their rich composition of beryllium, lanthanum, and uranium. He ruled out that these materials originated from within the Solar System based on their composition of different forms of iron.

Grady suggests that the interaction of meteorites with atmospheric air could lead to the erosion of these particles, resulting in unusual iron compositions. This process, known as frictional erosion, produces cosmic spherules. She argues that the isotopic compositions of the “BeLaU spherules” fall within the range of cosmic spherules, indicating a possible origin within the Solar System.

While the presence of BeLaU materials suggests a connection to an iron-rich celestial body’s magma ocean, it does not definitively prove an interstellar origin. Cosmochemist Larry Nittler from Arizona State University points out that the forms of some elements found in the spherules are similar to those within the Solar System.

Overall, while the materials recovered from the sea floor are intriguing, the evidence presented so far is not convincing enough to conclude that they are from outside the Solar System or of extraterrestrial origin.

