Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Новыя адкрыцці ў пробах, сабраных з астэроіда Бенну

ByРоберт Эндру

Кастрычнік 4, 2023
Новыя адкрыцці ў пробах, сабраных з астэроіда Бенну

Scientists have recently had an unexpected surprise while examining a sample collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. When they opened the canister containing the sample on September 26, they found an abundance of dark, fine-grained material on the inside of the container’s lid and base, along with the mechanism used to collect the extraterrestrial rocks and soil. This unexpected debris could provide valuable insights about the asteroid.

The discovery of this additional material opens up new possibilities for studying Bennu. Previously, scientists had planned to analyze only the primary sample collected from the asteroid. However, the unexpected debris found in the canister could offer a unique perspective on the composition and history of Bennu.

By studying this dark, fine-grained material, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the asteroid’s surface and geological features. It could potentially reveal information about the asteroid’s formation, composition, and perhaps even clues about the origins of our solar system.

The additional debris is an exciting find because it allows scientists to maximize the amount of information they can obtain from the sample. By analyzing both the primary sample and the unexpected material, researchers can compare and contrast the two, gaining a more comprehensive understanding of Bennu.

This discovery showcases the importance of space exploration and the surprises it can bring. Even when scientists have carefully planned missions, unforeseen discoveries can lead to new and exciting scientific breakthroughs. The examination of this additional material has just begun, and scientists are eager to uncover the secrets hidden within.

Крыніцы:
– CNN: [Крыніца]
– NASA: [Source Title]

By Роберт Эндру

падобныя тэмы

навука

Новае прагназаванне землятрусаў з дапамогай штучнага інтэлекту паказвае перспектыўныя выпрабаванні

Кастрычнік 5, 2023 Роберт Эндру
навука

Меншы інструмент для рэдагавання генаў CRISPR абяцае лячыць генетычныя захворванні

Кастрычнік 5, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа
навука

Стабільны метабалізм можа быць дарагім для прэснаводных насякомых у салёнай вадзе

Кастрычнік 5, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу

Вы сумавалі

навука

Новае прагназаванне землятрусаў з дапамогай штучнага інтэлекту паказвае перспектыўныя выпрабаванні

Кастрычнік 5, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

Меншы інструмент для рэдагавання генаў CRISPR абяцае лячыць генетычныя захворванні

Кастрычнік 5, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навука

Стабільны метабалізм можа быць дарагім для прэснаводных насякомых у салёнай вадзе

Кастрычнік 5, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

У Каралеўскім музеі Тырэла прадстаўлены рэдкі чэрап трыцэратопса

Кастрычнік 5, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары