Даведнік па нябесных падзеях у лістападзе

As November begins, we find ourselves a few days past the full moon. Last quarter will occur on November 5th, marking one-fourth of the lunar month or “moonth.” It is fascinating to note that each quarter lasts approximately 7.4 days, resulting in a total of 29.5 days from one full moon to the next. During this month, various celestial events will captivate stargazers worldwide.

On November 3rd, the moon will be accompanied by Pollux, one of the twins in the Gemini constellation, situated 1.4 degrees to the north. Later, on November 9th, in Canada’s extreme north, a remarkable occultation will take place as Venus positions itself one degree to the south of the moon. This event is sure to create a stunning visual for those fortunate enough to witness it.

Saturn will make its appearance on November 20th, positioning itself three degrees north of the first-quarter moon. Following closely, on November 22nd, Neptune will be 1.5 degrees north of Saturn. Jupiter and Uranus will also be noticeable, with both planets situated three degrees south of the moon on November 25th and 26th, respectively. Moreover, the almost full moon will gracefully glide through the stars of the Pleiades on November 26th, offering a delightful spectacle.

Mercury’s visibility will prove challenging for viewers in the Northern Hemisphere. Although it emerges in the western evening sky around mid-month, its proximity to the horizon will cause it to set shortly after sundown, casting difficulty on its observation.

In the eastern sky, Venus will dominate as the Morning Star, rising around 4 a.m. before sunrise. As November begins, Venus will steadily rise throughout the month, marking a contrast with Mercury’s evening apparition. Notably, on November 9th, the moon will be in close proximity to Venus, creating a fantastic celestial pair.

Unfortunately, Mars will be obscured by the sun and thus remain invisible throughout November.

On November 3rd, Jupiter will be at opposition, meaning it will lie straight south with the sun behind the Earth at midnight. This positioning enables an optimal opportunity to observe Jupiter and its four Galilean moons. Callisto, Io, and Europa will be intermittently visible, each experiencing an occultation behind the planet. Additionally, on November 6th, all three moons will be occulted in succession. Furthermore, on November 25th, the moon will find itself three degrees north of Jupiter.

Saturn enthusiasts will be delighted to know that the planet has ended its retrograde motion on November 4th and has commenced prograde motion eastward. This motion will allow Saturn to rise in the late afternoon, becoming visible against the starry background of Aquarius in the southeast after sunset. On November 20th, the waxing crescent moon will be in proximity to Saturn, creating a mesmerizing celestial conjunction.

As for Uranus, it will be at opposition on November 13th, showcasing its tiny bluish dot amidst the stars of Aries. Located at a staggering 18.6 astronomical units (au) away from Earth, which is equivalent to roughly 2 billion, 790 million kilometers, observing Uranus presents an awe-inspiring glimpse of the vastness of our solar system.

While Neptune will primarily reside among the stars of Pisces throughout November, it will gradually transition into Aquarius toward the latter part of the month. Although well-positioned for nighttime viewing, its great distance of 29.4 au makes spotting Neptune without optical aid an exciting challenge.

Meteors will also grace the night sky in November. The south Taurid meteor shower will peak on November 5th, coinciding with the conclusion of Daylight Saving Time. Additionally, the north Taurid meteor shower will reach its peak on November 11th, providing another opportunity for celestial enthusiasts to revel in the beauty of falling stars.

Q: What is a “moonth”?

A: A “moonth” refers to the period of one lunar month, which is approximately 29.5 days.

Q: What does it mean when a planet is in opposition?

A: When a planet is in opposition, it means that the Earth is situated directly between the sun and that particular planet. This positioning allows for optimal visibility and observation.

Q: What are Galilean moons?

A: Galilean moons are the four largest moons of Jupiter: Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. These moons were first discovered by the Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei in 1610.

Q: What is an astronomical unit (au)?

A: An astronomical unit is a unit of measurement used in astronomy to represent the average distance between the Earth and the sun, approximately 93 million miles or 150 million kilometers.

Q: How far away is Uranus from Earth?

A: Uranus is approximately 18.6 astronomical units (au) away from Earth, which is equivalent to about 2 billion, 790 million kilometers.

Q: Can Neptune be seen without optical aid?

A: Observing Neptune without optical aid can be challenging due to its great distance of 29.4 astronomical units (au) from Earth. However, with the right equipment, it is possible to spot Neptune among the stars.

Q: When do the south and north Taurid meteor showers peak?

A: The south Taurid meteor shower peaks on November 5th, while the north Taurid meteor shower reaches its peak on November 11th.