Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Расійскі касмічны модуль Міжнароднай касмічнай станцыі пацярпеў ад уцечкі сістэмы астуджэння

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Кастрычнік 9, 2023
Расійскі касмічны модуль Міжнароднай касмічнай станцыі пацярпеў ад уцечкі сістэмы астуджэння

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has reported that a leak has occurred in the backup cooling system of its Nauka module, which is attached to the International Space Station (ISS). The cooling system is responsible for regulating temperatures onboard the space station for the astronauts.

According to a statement posted on Telegram, Roscosmos has stated that the crew and the ISS are not in any immediate danger. Astronauts are currently assessing the situation and addressing the leak.

This incident is the latest in a series of leaks that Russia has had to deal with in space. Late last year, a leak was discovered in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return for its crew. Several months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, the American organization that manages the ISS in collaboration with Russia, has not yet provided a comment regarding the recent incident.

It is crucial to note that terms like “Nauka module” and “International Space Station” refer to specific components of the space program. The Nauka module is a multipurpose module designed for scientific research and experiments, while the International Space Station is a habitable space station that serves as a home and workplace for astronauts from various countries.

Крыніцы: Роскосмос, NASA

Note: The source article does not provide URLs for the sources, so they are mentioned without hyperlinks.

By Мамфо Брэшыа

падобныя тэмы

навука

Рэканструкцыя страчанай тэктанічнай пліты: гісторыя Понта

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
навука

Уражлівае кальцавое сонечнае зацьменне адбудзецца ў гэтую суботу

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
навука

Астэроідная восень: даследуючы таямніцы Сонечнай сістэмы

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу

Вы сумавалі

навука

Рэканструкцыя страчанай тэктанічнай пліты: гісторыя Понта

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

Уражлівае кальцавое сонечнае зацьменне адбудзецца ў гэтую суботу

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

Астэроідная восень: даследуючы таямніцы Сонечнай сістэмы

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Калекцыя смешных знакаў і незвычайных месцаў

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары