Расійскія касманаўты ўсталёўваюць абсталяванне падчас выхаду ў адкрыты космас на Міжнароднай касмічнай станцыі

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub successfully completed a spacewalk at the International Space Station, installing essential hardware in the Poisk Mini Research Module. The spacewalk, which lasted a little over 7 hours, saw the cosmonauts switch to the Nauka module, where they installed nano-satellite and communication equipment systems.

During the spacewalk, Kononenko and Chub encountered a small delay in fully installing the satellite system, extending the duration of their task. However, they managed to successfully complete the placement of communication equipment within the module. The installation of the nano-satellite system will be carried out in a future spacewalk.

This mission marked the sixth spacewalk for Oleg Kononenko, a seasoned cosmonaut with extensive spacewalk experience. It was Nikolai Chub’s first spacewalk, showcasing the skills and adaptability of the cosmonauts as they worked together in the challenging conditions of outer space.

Looking forward, NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli are scheduled to perform a spacewalk on October 30. Their mission, set to last approximately 6 and a half hours, will involve critical tasks at the International Space Station.

This collaborative effort between Russian and NASA astronauts underscores the importance of international cooperation in space exploration. By combining expertise and resources, nations can achieve remarkable milestones in scientific research and further enhance our understanding of the universe.

