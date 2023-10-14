Жыццё горада

навука

Як сёння бяспечна назіраць за кальцавым сонечным зацьменнем

ByРоберт Эндру

Кастрычнік 14, 2023
The annular solar eclipse, also known as the “ring of fire” eclipse, will be visible in parts of the US and Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula today. The eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, creating the appearance of a ring of fire. It is important to view the eclipse safely to protect your eyes.

NASA recommends using special eclipse glasses, a solar viewer, or a solar filter for your telescope. If you don’t have these items, you can create a box pinhole projector or use a kitchen colander to view multiple images of the eclipse. It is crucial not to look directly at the sun without proper eye protection, as this can cause permanent eye damage.

The eclipse will start in Oregon at 9:18 am PT and will move southeast over parts of California, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. It will then cross Texas and the Gulf of Mexico before moving over Yucatan, Belize, and several central and south American countries. The eclipse will end at sunset over Brazil’s east coast.

Even if you are not in the direct path of the eclipse, you may still be able to see a partial eclipse in all 41 of the continental states, including Alaska. If the weather is not clear or you cannot view the eclipse in person, there are livestreams available online. NASA and the San Francisco Exploratorium museum are hosting their own livestreams of the event.

Remember, the next annular solar eclipse visible in North America won’t occur until 2039 in Alaska and 2046 in the lower 48 states. So make sure to take precautions and enjoy this rare celestial event.

