Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Дасягненні ў вымярэнні пашырэння Сусвету

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Кастрычнік 18, 2023
Дасягненні ў вымярэнні пашырэння Сусвету

A new study has made significant progress in improving the accuracy of the parameters that govern the expansion of the Universe. By refining these parameters, astronomers will gain a better understanding of the Universe’s growth and its future evolution.

Measuring the expansion of the Universe has been a challenge due to the lack of landmarks in space. To overcome this, astronomers have relied on “standard candles” – objects of known brightness – to calculate distances. Just as a candle appears fainter as it moves farther away, distant objects in the Universe also appear dimmer.

A team of international researchers, led by Maria Giovanna Dainotti and Giada Bargiacchi, utilized innovative statistical methods to analyze data from various standard candles, including supernovae, quasars, and gamma-ray bursts. By combining data from different types of standard candles, they were able to map larger areas of the Universe and increase accuracy.

The new findings have reduced the uncertainty of key parameters by up to 35 percent. This improved accuracy will help astronomers determine whether the Universe will continue expanding indefinitely or eventually collapse.

The research, titled “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia,” was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Крыніцы:
– Accuracy definition: accuracyHow close the measured value conforms to the correct value.
– The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ): The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ) is a prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journal that focuses on publishing original research in the field of astronomy and astrophysics. It is published by the American Astronomical Society (AAS).
– Research reference: “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia” by M. G. Dainotti, G. Bargiacchi, A. Ł. Lenart, S. Nagataki and S. Capozziello, DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/accea0

By Мамфо Брэшыа

падобныя тэмы

навука

Сутыкненне ледзяной планеты стварае воблака пылу, якое засланяе святло зоркі

Кастрычнік 19, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навука

Спадарожнікавы рой: рашэнне для вывучэння касмічнага надвор'я і касмічнага смецця

Кастрычнік 19, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
навука

Навукоўцы прымяняюць механіку гіганцкіх хваль у нанамаштабе

Кастрычнік 19, 2023 Габрыэль Бота

Вы сумавалі

навука

Сутыкненне ледзяной планеты стварае воблака пылу, якое засланяе святло зоркі

Кастрычнік 19, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Спадарожнікавы рой: рашэнне для вывучэння касмічнага надвор'я і касмічнага смецця

Кастрычнік 19, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

Навукоўцы прымяняюць механіку гіганцкіх хваль у нанамаштабе

Кастрычнік 19, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

Унікальнае відовішча кольцападобнага зацьмення, сведкамі якога сталі назіральнікі зацьмення

Кастрычнік 19, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары