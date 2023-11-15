Новы тып ферамагнетызму, выяўлены ў штучных матэрыялах

Artificial materials have always intrigued scientists with their unique properties and potential applications. In a recent breakthrough, researchers at ETH Zurich have detected a new type of ferromagnetism in an artificially produced material. This unexpected discovery opens up new possibilities for understanding and harnessing magnetic properties in a different way.

The team led by Ataç Imamoğlu and Eugene Demler used atomically thin layers of two different semiconductor materials to create a moiré material. By combining molybdenum diselenide and tungsten disulfide, they were able to create a two-dimensional periodic potential with a large lattice constant. This lattice could be filled with electrons by applying an electric voltage, revealing interesting quantum effects of strongly interacting electrons.

To investigate the magnetic properties of the moiré material, the researchers employed laser light to measure polarization and reflectivity. By steadily increasing the voltage and filling the material with electrons, they observed a remarkable phenomenon. As the moiré lattice reached a certain filling, it displayed ferromagnetic behavior, despite the absence of the typical exchange interaction that explains ferromagnetism in other materials.

This unexpected ferromagnetism has its roots in the minimization of kinetic energy. Pairs of electrons, known as doublons, form within the lattice when there are more than one electron per site. These doublons can spread out over the entire lattice through quantum mechanical tunneling, lowering the overall kinetic energy. However, for this process to occur smoothly, the single electrons in the lattice must align their spins ferromagnetically.

The discovery of this kinetic magnetism in an extended solid-state system is significant. While similar mechanisms have previously been observed in model systems, this is the first time they have been detected in an actual solid-state material. Future research will focus on exploring different parameters of the moiré lattice to understand the preservation of ferromagnetism at higher temperatures.

This breakthrough sheds light on the intricate behavior of electrons in artificially created materials and expands our understanding of magnetism. The potential applications of this new type of ferromagnetism could have far-reaching implications in fields such as electronics, data storage, and quantum computing.

Часта задаюць пытанні (FAQ)

What is ferromagnetism?

Ferromagnetism refers to the property of certain materials to become permanently magnetized. In these materials, the magnetic moments of their electrons align in the same direction, creating a strong magnetic field.

How was the new type of ferromagnetism discovered?

Researchers at ETH Zurich detected this new type of ferromagnetism in an artificially produced material called a moiré lattice. By combining two different semiconductor materials and filling them with electrons, they observed that the material exhibited ferromagnetic behavior, but not due to the typical exchange interaction.

What is kinetic magnetism?

Kinetic magnetism is a mechanism that occurs when the spins of electrons align ferromagnetically to minimize their kinetic energy. In this new type of ferromagnetism, pairs of electrons called doublons form within the lattice and spread out through quantum mechanical tunneling, reducing the overall kinetic energy.

Якія патэнцыйныя магчымасці прымянення гэтага адкрыцця?

The discovery of this unique ferromagnetic behavior in artificially created materials opens up possibilities for developing new technologies in areas such as electronics, data storage, and quantum computing. It could also deepen our understanding of magnetism and pave the way for future advancements in materials science.