Расія нацэлілася на новую касмічную станцыю да 2027 года

Russian President Vladimir Putin has outlined plans for the construction of a new space station to replace the aging International Space Station (ISS) by 2027, despite recent setbacks. The decision comes as Russia aims to maintain a continuous human presence in space and ensure the smooth transition from the ISS to the new orbital platform.

The creation of a new Russian space station has become the top priority for Roscosmos, the country’s space agency. Putin emphasized the need for a seamless transition, stating that “the aim is for there to be no gaps, for the work to keep pace with the depletion of the ISS’s resources.”

While funding problems, corruption scandals, and other setbacks have plagued the Russian space industry in recent years, Putin remains optimistic about the future. He acknowledged the Luna-25 module’s crash on the moon’s surface during its first mission in decades, calling it a “negative experience” but promising to learn from it.

To address ongoing challenges, Putin urged authorities to address the issue of low salaries in the space industry and incentivize foreign specialists to contribute their expertise. He also encouraged increased private business involvement to fuel innovation and advance space exploration.

The ISS, established in 1988 through collaboration between the United States and Russia, had been scheduled to be decommissioned in 2024. However, NASA believes the station can continue operating until 2030. Putin’s announcement underscores Russia’s commitment to maintaining a presence in space and ensuring a smooth transition to the new station.

Пытанні і адказы:

Q: Why is Russia planning to replace the ISS?

A: Russia intends to replace the ISS to maintain a continuous human presence in space and ensure a seamless transition.

Q: When will the new Russian space station be in orbit?

A: The first segment of the new space station is expected to be in orbit by 2027, according to President Putin.

Q: What challenges has the Russian space industry faced?

A: The Russian space industry has faced funding problems, corruption scandals, and recent setbacks, such as the Luna-25 module crash.

Q: How long will the ISS continue operating?

A: While originally scheduled for decommissioning in 2024, NASA estimates that the ISS can continue operating until 2030.