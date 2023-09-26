Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

ISRO будзе працягваць намаганні па ўстанаўленні сувязі з пасадачным апаратам і марсаходам Chandrayaan-3

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Верасень 26, 2023
ISRO будзе працягваць намаганні па ўстанаўленні сувязі з пасадачным апаратам і марсаходам Chandrayaan-3

The former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K Sivan, has stated that despite the Vikram Lander and Pragyaan rover of Chandrayaan-3 completing their mission tasks, it is not the end of the story. Sivan mentioned that there is still a lot of data to be processed and that ISRO is attempting to establish contact with the lander and rover after the Sun rises on the Moon’s surface.

Regarding the data collected by Chandrayaan-3, Sivan highlighted that it is valuable and that scientists are still analyzing the data from the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover. He also referred to a report which revealed that US scientists discovered additional secrets about the moon using data from Chandrayaan-1. This exemplifies the potential for further discoveries from the vast amount of data recovered from the payloads on board the lander and rover.

The ISRO recently provided an update stating that they have made efforts to establish communication with the lander and rover, but have not received any signals. They will continue their attempts to establish contact. If all efforts fail, the rover and lander will remain on the Moon’s surface as India’s lunar ambassadors.

Chandrayaan-3’s lander, Vikram, successfully landed on the lunar surface on August 23rd and was placed into sleep mode along with the Pragyaan rover after completing their experiments. The ISRO has postponed the plan to reactivate the rover and lander until further notice.

Sources: The Times of India

By Мамфо Брэшыа

падобныя тэмы

навука

Марскі лёд у Антарктыдзе дасягнуў рэкордна нізкага ўзроўню, неабходныя тэрміновыя меры

Верасень 26, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа
навука

Адкрыццё найбуйнейшага ў Аўстраліі выкапня павука адкрывае новае ўяўленне пра старажытных павукападобных

Верасень 25, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа
навука

Ураджайны супермесяц асвятляе восеньскае неба

Верасень 25, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

ISRO будзе працягваць намаганні па ўстанаўленні сувязі з пасадачным апаратам і марсаходам Chandrayaan-3

Верасень 26, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навука

Марскі лёд у Антарктыдзе дасягнуў рэкордна нізкага ўзроўню, неабходныя тэрміновыя меры

Верасень 26, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навука

Адкрыццё найбуйнейшага ў Аўстраліі выкапня павука адкрывае новае ўяўленне пра старажытных павукападобных

Верасень 25, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навука

Ураджайны супермесяц асвятляе восеньскае неба

Верасень 25, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары