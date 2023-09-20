Касмічны карабель Varda затрымаўся на арбіце, чакаючы дазволу на вяртанне на Зямлю

A commercial spacecraft owned by Varda Space Industries, a startup specializing in in-space manufacturing, has been in orbit longer than anticipated as it awaits government approval to return to Earth with a collection of pharmaceutical specimens. The satellite was launched on June 12 with the initial goal of a one-month mission to showcase the company’s technology for producing commercial materials, particularly pharmaceuticals, inside a recoverable capsule designed to return the products to Earth for analysis and commercial use.

However, the recovery of Varda’s capsule is currently on hold after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the US Air Force denied approval for its landing in a remote part of Utah. The FAA stated that Varda launched its vehicle without a reentry license and did not comply with regulatory requirements. Varda has requested a reconsideration of the decision, which is currently pending. The company had targeted landing opportunities in early September at the Utah Test and Training Range but was denied permission due to safety concerns.

Varda Space Industries has assured that its spacecraft is in good condition and “healthy across all systems.” While the spacecraft is designed to remain in orbit for a full year if necessary, the company is actively working with government partners to bring the capsule back to Earth as soon as possible.

The FAA’s Office of Commercial Space Operations is responsible for licensing commercial launch and reentry operations. However, the agency mainly reviews applications for launch licenses, and reentry licensing is relatively new. The FAA has licensed 82 commercial launches this year, a significant increase from previous years. The increasing number of commercial launches is predominantly driven by SpaceX’s rising launch cadence. The FAA has requested additional funding to keep pace with the growing commercial space industry.

The FAA’s primary concerns when reviewing license applications are the safety of the public, the risk of property damage, environmental threats, and national security implications. While it is uncommon for the FAA to outright deny a license application, reentry vehicles are still relatively uncommon. Only two companies have received a commercial FAA reentry license to date.

Varda and the FAA have been in discussions regarding the company’s plans to regularly return automated space capsules to Earth and its potential impact on commercial air traffic.