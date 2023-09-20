Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

Місія NASA OSIRIS-REx па пасадцы ўзору астэроіда на Зямлю

Вікі Стаўрапулу

Верасень 20, 2023
Місія NASA OSIRIS-REx па пасадцы ўзору астэроіда на Зямлю

NASA’s first-ever asteroid sample-return mission, OSIRIS-REx, is set to land on Earth on Sunday morning, September 24. The small capsule containing the precious asteroid sample will touch down at the Utah Test and Training Range near Dugway, following a successful mission that collected the sample from asteroid Bennu in October 2020.

The landing is expected to occur a few minutes before 11 a.m. EDT and will be streamed live on NASA Television, starting at 10 a.m. EDT. NASA will also provide a Spanish-language broadcast on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube. The coverage will continue until the sample reaches a clean room near the landing site.

OSIRIS-REx, a $1 billion mission, has been instrumental in capturing this sample using its descent capsule. The mission’s main objective is to study how the solar system formed and evolved, and bringing back samples allows scientists a closer look into our solar system’s early days.

After the sample is recovered, investigations will continue on Earth for the coming years. In the meantime, the main spacecraft will embark on a new mission under the name OSIRIS-APEX. Its goal is to study the near-Earth asteroid Apophis, with a projected arrival in 2029.

To provide additional information and updates, NASA has planned various events related to the OSIRIS-REx mission. These include a status update on September 22, a post-landing news conference on September 24, and a conference for the asteroid sample reveal on October 11.

The OSIRIS-REx mission marks an important milestone in our exploration of space and will contribute to a better understanding of our solar system’s origins and history.

Вікі Стаўрапулу

