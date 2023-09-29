Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Наватарскія працы па белых карліках і тэорыі адноснасці

ByВікі Стаўрапулу

Верасень 29, 2023
Наватарскія працы па белых карліках і тэорыі адноснасці

This article highlights the pioneering work of Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar on white dwarfs and the inclusion of special relativity in the theory. Chandrasekhar conducted this research during his journey from India to Cambridge in 1930 at the age of 19. He was headed to pursue graduate studies with Ralph Fowler, who had been applying new theories of quantum mechanics to white dwarfs.

One of Fowler’s findings was that the density of a white dwarf is proportional to the square of its mass, given a certain chemical composition. While working on this idea, Chandrasekhar made an important realization. He understood that electrons in the central regions of white dwarf stars might be moving at speeds significant enough to make relativistic effects important. As a result, he added special relativity to the existing theory.

Chandrasekhar’s insights and calculations on the effects of relativistic physics in white dwarf stars were groundbreaking. His work laid the foundation for further research in the field and provided a deeper understanding of the behavior and properties of these celestial objects.

Chandrasekhar’s contributions to astrophysics were widely recognized, and he went on to receive numerous awards, including the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983. His groundbreaking work on white dwarfs and the incorporation of special relativity continues to have a significant impact on our understanding of stellar evolution and the physics governing the behavior of compact stellar remnants.

Крыніцы:
– Source article: original text
– Wikipedia: Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar

By Вікі Стаўрапулу

падобныя тэмы

навука

NASA запускае прэмію Space Tech Catalyst Prize за садзейнічанне ўзаемадзеянню і разнастайнасці

Верасень 29, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
навука

Місія NASA Psyche адкладзена, запуск прызначаны на 12 кастрычніка

Верасень 29, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навука

Святкаванне Сусветнага тыдня космасу 2023 у Індыі: вывучэнне космасу і прадпрымальніцтва

Верасень 29, 2023 Габрыэль Бота

Вы сумавалі

навука

NASA запускае прэмію Space Tech Catalyst Prize за садзейнічанне ўзаемадзеянню і разнастайнасці

Верасень 29, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

Місія NASA Psyche адкладзена, запуск прызначаны на 12 кастрычніка

Верасень 29, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Святкаванне Сусветнага тыдня космасу 2023 у Індыі: вывучэнне космасу і прадпрымальніцтва

Верасень 29, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

Даследчыкі QUT вядуць праект па барацьбе са шкоднікамі садовых культур

Верасень 29, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары