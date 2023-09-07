Astrophysics has long grappled with the enigmatic nature of black holes, with their perplexing lack of additional information beyond their mass, electric charge, and spin rate – a principle known as “black holes have no hair.” However, a group of theoretical physicists has embarked on a study of an alternative theory of gravity called “teleparallel” gravity, which could revolutionize our understanding of these cosmic entities.

Unlike traditional general relativity, which focuses on the curvature of space-time, teleparallel gravity explores the “twistiness” of space-time caused by the presence of mass or energy. Although mathematically equivalent to curvature-based relativity, this approach provides fresh insights into the nature of black holes.

In their research, the team introduced scalar fields, quantum entities that exist across space and time, into the framework of teleparallel gravity. These scalar fields, previously used to explain phenomena like dark matter and dark energy, were investigated for their influence on black holes. Surprisingly, the physicists discovered that within the teleparallel framework, black holes acquire what can be referred to as “hair” – a strong scalar field near the event horizon, containing valuable information about the properties of the black hole.

This groundbreaking revelation opens up new possibilities for the remote study of black holes, potentially through observations of gravitational waves. Scientists anticipate detecting subtle indications of these scalar fields during black hole collisions, providing further insight into these mysterious celestial objects.

Furthermore, recent advancements have enabled scientists to capture the first-ever direct image of a black hole emitting a powerful jet. This remarkable image offers unprecedented clarity in observing a supermassive black hole at the center of the Messier 87 galaxy. For the first time, scientists have observed the connection between the base of the high-speed jet and the matter surrounding the black hole before it is consumed, a process known as “accretion.”

The image, captured with radio telescopes, showcases the emergence of the jet from the emission ring encircling the central supermassive black hole. Significantly, this ring appears to be fifty percent larger than in previous images, indicating that the black hole is consuming matter at a faster rate than previously estimated.

These recent developments provide a glimpse into the complex and captivating world of black holes, shedding light on their properties, interactions, and the potential for further groundbreaking discoveries.

