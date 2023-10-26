A recent paper in Nature Astronomy has shed light on the intriguing relationship between plate tectonics and the unique atmosphere of Venus. The lead author, Dr. Matthew Weller from the Lunar and Planetary Institute, along with researchers from Brown University and Purdue University, conducted a study comparing the current atmosphere of Venus with numerical experiments of long-term thermal-chemical-tectonic evolution.

Venus, despite its similarities in mass and size to Earth, exhibits a drastically different atmosphere. Wrapped in a dense carbon dioxide-dominated shield, Venus experiences surface temperatures exceeding a scorching 800 degrees Fahrenheit. This extreme greenhouse climate poses a fundamental question about the planet’s evolution – why does Venus lack clear evidence of plate tectonics?

The study suggests that the answer lies in an early phase of plate tectonic-like activity on Venus. Unlike Earth, where plate tectonics continue to shape the planet’s surface, Venus experienced a transition from an active tectonic phase to its current stagnant lid regime over a billion years ago. This transition is believed to be the result of a combination of factors, including a loss of water and a thickening of the atmosphere due to volcanic outgassing. These changes made the planet uninhabitable for tectonic movements, leading to the cessation of plate tectonics.

The most compelling aspect of this research is the implication it holds for Earth’s future. By understanding how plate tectonics ended on Venus, scientists can gain insight into the factors that could potentially steer Earth towards a Venus-like trajectory. Exploring these conditions is vital in predicting the fate of our planet and ensuring its habitability in the long run.

часта задаюць пытанні

1. Што такое тэктоніка пліт?

Plate tectonics is the scientific theory that describes the movement and interaction of large sections of the Earth’s lithosphere, or the outermost shell of the planet.

2. How does the atmosphere of Venus differ from Earth’s?

Venus has a thick carbon dioxide-dominated atmosphere, resulting in an extreme greenhouse climate with surface temperatures exceeding 800 degrees Fahrenheit. In contrast, Earth’s atmosphere is primarily composed of nitrogen and oxygen.

3. Why is the study of Venus important for Earth’s future?

Studying Venus provides valuable insights into the factors that can influence a planet’s habitability and long-term evolution. Understanding how plate tectonics ended on Venus can help scientists predict the conditions that may lead to similar outcomes on Earth and guide efforts to ensure the planet’s continued habitability.

(Source: Universities Space Research Association – www.usra.edu)