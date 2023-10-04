Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

NASA пачынае важныя выпрабаванні абноўленага рухавіка RS-25 для місій Artemis

ByГабрыэль Бота

Кастрычнік 4, 2023
NASA пачынае важныя выпрабаванні абноўленага рухавіка RS-25 для місій Artemis

NASA is preparing to conduct a series of tests on the updated RS-25 engine, which will power the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for future Artemis missions to the Moon. The tests will take place at the Fred Haise Test Stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. The certification test series, scheduled to run until 2024, will consist of 12 tests, each lasting at least 500 seconds to simulate actual launch durations.

The tests will use the developmental engine E0525 to finalize and certify the design of the RS-25 engine. These tests will provide vital data on the engine’s performance and reliability. The aim of the testing is to ensure that the engine operates as intended, launching NASA payloads and astronauts safely to the Moon and beyond.

The updated RS-25 engine features new components such as a nozzle, hydraulic actuators, flex ducts, and turbopumps. The testing will be carried out at power levels ranging from 80% to 113%, with the aim of establishing reliable safety margins. The new RS-25 engines can reach up to 111% power, compared to the modified Space Shuttle main engines used in the initial Artemis missions, which can achieve up to 109% power.

Once the tests are completed, NASA, in partnership with Aerojet Rocketdyne, the lead contractor for SLS engines, will produce 24 new RS-25 engines featuring the updated design. These engines will be used in the Artemis 5 mission, scheduled for 2028. This marks an important milestone for NASA as it seeks to restart RS-25 engine production.

While the progress in preparing for the Artemis missions is promising, there are concerns regarding the affordability of the SLS rocket. A recent report highlights the high cost of the rocket and questions the clarity of the actual costs and the potential for future delays. There is a need for a reevaluation of NASA’s spending on the SLS program.

Крыніцы:
– НАСА
– Gizmodo

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

навука

Чэрап трыцэратопса, знойдзены ў Канадзе, цяпер выстаўлены ў Каралеўскім музеі Тырэла

Кастрычнік 6, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
навука

Астраномы выявілі дзіўны выбух у Сусвеце: таямніца светлавога хуткага блакітнага аптычнага пераходнага працэсу

Кастрычнік 6, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навука

Навукоўцы сутыкнуліся з «добрай праблемай», паколькі каністра з узорамі змяшчае вялікую колькасць матэрыялу з астэроіда Бенну

Кастрычнік 6, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу

Вы сумавалі

навука

Чэрап трыцэратопса, знойдзены ў Канадзе, цяпер выстаўлены ў Каралеўскім музеі Тырэла

Кастрычнік 6, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

Астраномы выявілі дзіўны выбух у Сусвеце: таямніца светлавога хуткага блакітнага аптычнага пераходнага працэсу

Кастрычнік 6, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Навукоўцы сутыкнуліся з «добрай праблемай», паколькі каністра з узорамі змяшчае вялікую колькасць матэрыялу з астэроіда Бенну

Кастрычнік 6, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Кітай плануе пашырыць касмічную станцыю ў якасці альтэрнатывы МКС

Кастрычнік 6, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары