NASA падае запыт на дэарбітны апарат для вяртання Міжнароднай касмічнай станцыі на Зямлю

NASA has announced its plans to contract American companies to develop a vehicle to deorbit the International Space Station (ISS). The agency released a request for proposals (RFP) last week on the US government e-procurement portal SAM.gov. The vehicle, known as the US Deorbit Vehicle (USDV), will be responsible for safely bringing the ISS back to Earth.

The USDV will be a new spacecraft design or modification to an existing spacecraft that must successfully complete its first flight and have the capability to recover from anomalies, ensuring a critical deorbit burn can be performed. NASA aims to have commercially owned and operated platforms taking over low Earth orbit (LEO) operations before the 2030 deadline.

Prior to issuing the RFP, NASA had considered the use of Roscosmos Progress spacecraft to handle deorbiting operations. However, the agency now believes that a new spacecraft solution would provide more robust capabilities. The deorbit vehicle will need to attach to the ISS at least one year before the planned re-entry date to allow for testing and checkouts.

Once the vehicle is attached, it will lower the ISS altitude through atmospheric drag or propulsive maneuvers. The final deorbit burn will result in a controlled reentry within a pre-defined corridor. The deorbit vehicle will be responsible for providing delta-v and attitude control during these critical events.

While NASA is focused on transitioning to human missions on the Moon and Mars, the agency recognizes the importance of the ISS for scientific research. Microgravity experiments conducted on the ISS have contributed to fundamental research and have the potential to advance multiple disciplines.

As NASA moves forward with its plan to commercialize LEO operations, international cooperation among partners such as ESA, JAXA, and Roscosmos remains essential for the future of space exploration.

