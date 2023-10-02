Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Mars Rover Perseverance робіць выявы пылавага д'ябла на Чырвонай планеце

ByРоберт Эндру

Кастрычнік 2, 2023
Mars Rover Perseverance робіць выявы пылавага д'ябла на Чырвонай планеце

NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover has captured a series of images showing a dust devil twister on the surface of Mars. The twister was observed moving along the western rim of Mars’ Jezero Crater, approximately 2.5 miles away from the rover. The images, taken on August 30, 2023, depict the lower portion of the dust devil in motion.

Dust devils on Mars are smaller and less powerful than tornadoes on Earth, but they play a significant role in redistributing dust on the planet. Scientists study these phenomena to gain a better understanding of the Martian atmosphere and improve current weather models.

The images captured by Perseverance reveal that the dust devil was approximately 2.5 miles away on the “Thorofare Ridge” and moving from east to west at a speed of about 12 mph. Its estimated width is nearly 200 feet, and although only the bottom 387 feet of the twister was captured, scientists believe it to be over a mile high.

According to Mark Lemmon, a planetary scientist at the Space Science Institute and a member of the Perseverance science team, the shadow cast by the dust devil provides an indication of its height. If configured as a vertical column, the shadow suggests a height of about 1.2 miles.

Dust devils on Earth typically form when rising warm air interacts with descending columns of cooler air. However, Martian dust devils can grow much larger than their Earth counterparts. Scientists are still working to determine the factors that contribute to the occurrence of dust devils in specific locations on Mars.

Perseverance has been exploring the Jezero Crater since its landing over two years ago. Its mission is to search for signs of ancient microbial life. The images captured by the rover are a testament to the continuous discoveries being made on the red planet.

Крыніцы: NASA

By Роберт Эндру

падобныя тэмы

навука

Індыя плануе другую місію на Марс з Mangalyaan-2

Кастрычнік 2, 2023 Роберт Эндру
навука

Місія Aditya-L1: індыйскі касмічны карабель маніторынгу Сонца пазбягае ўплыву Зямлі

Кастрычнік 2, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
навука

Тэхніка ачышчэння тканін дазваляе трохмерны аналіз касцяных структур

Кастрычнік 2, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Індыя плануе другую місію на Марс з Mangalyaan-2

Кастрычнік 2, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

Місія Aditya-L1: індыйскі касмічны карабель маніторынгу Сонца пазбягае ўплыву Зямлі

Кастрычнік 2, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

Тэхніка ачышчэння тканін дазваляе трохмерны аналіз касцяных структур

Кастрычнік 2, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

Даследаванне выявіла, што маса Млечнага Шляху меншая, чым лічылася раней

Кастрычнік 2, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары