New Insights into Mysterious Red Skies: Unraveling the Secrets of SAR Arcs

People in several parts of the US and Europe were recently captivated by a mesmerizing sight in the night skies—a vivid redness that illuminated the darkness. Initially believed to be auroras, experts have revealed that these were actually something entirely different and scarcely seen. These breathtaking displays were a result of a fascinating atmospheric phenomenon known as Stable Auroral Red (SAR) arcs, observed during a powerful G3-class geomagnetic storm.

Contrary to popular belief, SAR arcs are not stable auroras. Discovered in 1956, they form in a distinct manner and are an indicator of heat energy escaping into the upper atmosphere from Earth’s ring current system. The ring current system, akin to a donut-shaped circuit carrying millions of amps around our planet, was energized during the recent geomagnetic storm. As a result, the excess energy dissipated into SAR arcs, which were captured on cameras from Italy to New Zealand.

One interesting detail that has emerged is the link between SAR arcs and another enigmatic phenomenon called STEVE (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement). STEVE is a mauve ribbon of light seen in the sky, and it has been observed that SAR arcs can sometimes transition into STEVE. This connection was witnessed in 2015 when a bright red SAR arc transformed into STEVE in New Zealand. A similar occurrence was documented in Northumberland, UK, on November 5th.

However, the relationship between SAR arcs and STEVE remains shrouded in mystery. While some SAR arcs do evolve into STEVE, this is not always the case. The scientific community, including citizen scientists and researchers, is actively engaged in studying this fascinating phenomenon to unravel its secrets and establish a deeper understanding of the correlation between SAR arcs and STEVE.

The recent occurrence of SAR arcs has reminded us of the immense beauty and complexity of our planet’s atmosphere. As we continue to explore and learn more about these mysterious phenomena, we gain new perspectives on the wonders that unfold above us in the night sky.

Часта задаюць пытанні (FAQ)

Q: What are SAR arcs?

A: SAR arcs are an unusual atmospheric phenomenon that occur during intense geomagnetic storms. They are not stable auroras but rather an indication of heat energy leaking into the upper atmosphere from Earth’s ring current system.

Q: What is the connection between SAR arcs and STEVE?

A: SAR arcs have been observed to sometimes transition into STEVE, a mauve ribbon of light seen in the sky. However, the exact relationship between these phenomena is still not fully understood and remains an active area of research.

Q: How do SAR arcs form?

A: Unlike auroras, which are caused by charged particles from space interacting with the atmosphere, SAR arcs form when excess heat energy from Earth’s ring current system dissipates into the upper atmosphere.

Q: Where have SAR arcs been observed?

A: SAR arcs have been observed in various parts of the world, from Italy to New Zealand. They are often seen during intense geomagnetic storms and can be captured through photography and other imaging techniques.