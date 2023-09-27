Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Мігруючыя гарбатыя кіты гуляюць з марскімі водарасцямі

ByРоберт Эндру

Верасень 27, 2023
Мігруючыя гарбатыя кіты гуляюць з марскімі водарасцямі

New research suggests that migrating humpback whales engage in playful behavior with seaweed. Dr. Olaf Meynecke, from Griffith University’s Coastal and Marine Research Center, previously observed whales rolling in sandy substrates as a possible means of removing dead skin cells and parasites. Now, his latest study focuses on the interaction of baleen whales, specifically humpback whales, with clumps of kelp and seaweed.

The study, titled “What’s at Play: Humpback Whale Interaction with Seaweed Is a Global Phenomenon,” highlights that this behavior is consistent across different populations worldwide. Dr. Meynecke analyzed aerial observations on the east coast of Australia and documented interactions from around the world. The interactions involved 163 baleen whales, with humpback whales being the most prevalent.

According to Dr. Meynecke, there are two plausible theories for this behavior: play and self-medication. The whales may engage in playful behavior with seaweed, but there could also be additional benefits such as learning, socializing, ectoparasite removal, and skin treatment using the antibacterial properties of brown algae.

Identifying this behavior across different populations is crucial for understanding the habitat preferences of humpback whales and shedding light on the complex behaviors they exhibit. This research demonstrates that there is still much to learn about these magnificent creatures.

Source: Jan-Olaf Meynecke et al, What’s at Play: Humpback Whale Interaction with Seaweed Is a Global Phenomenon, Journal of Marine Science and Engineering (2023).

Source: Griffith University (Phys.org)

Вызначэнні:
– Baleen whales: Whales that have baleen plates instead of teeth and filter-feed on small organisms.
– Ectoparasites: Parasites that live on the external surface of their host.

Ўзор цытавання:
Phys.org. “Migrating humpback whales around the world seen rolling in and playing with seaweed.” Phys.org, 27 September 2023.
(No URL provided in the source article)

By Роберт Эндру

падобныя тэмы

навука

Японскі апарат SLIM Lunar Lander зрабіў жудасны вобраз Зямлі

Верасень 27, 2023 Роберт Эндру
навука

Навукоўцы вераць, што могуць адрадзіць вымерлага тасманійскага тыгра з дапамогай секвеніравання РНК

Верасень 27, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навука

Індыйскі "Чандраян-3" прызямліўся каля паўднёвага полюса Месяца, але не ў палярным рэгіёне

Верасень 27, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа

Вы сумавалі

навука

Японскі апарат SLIM Lunar Lander зрабіў жудасны вобраз Зямлі

Верасень 27, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

Навукоўцы вераць, што могуць адрадзіць вымерлага тасманійскага тыгра з дапамогай секвеніравання РНК

Верасень 27, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Індыйскі "Чандраян-3" прызямліўся каля паўднёвага полюса Месяца, але не ў палярным рэгіёне

Верасень 27, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навука

Мікрапластык знойдзены ў аблоках, што ўплывае на клімат

Верасень 27, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары