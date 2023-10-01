Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

LHASA 2.0 НАСА атрымала ўзнагароду "Праграмнае забеспячэнне года" за аналіз апоўзняў

ByРоберт Эндру

Кастрычнік 1, 2023
LHASA 2.0 НАСА атрымала ўзнагароду "Праграмнае забеспячэнне года" за аналіз апоўзняў

NASA’s Earth Sciences Division at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland has been awarded the Software of the Year (SOY) Award for their development of the Landslide Hazard Assessment for Situational Awareness (LHASA) version 2.0. LHASA is a data-driven software tool designed to provide situational awareness for rainfall-triggered landslide hazard events around the world.

The SOY Award is NASA’s highest commendation for software excellence, and it is presented annually to software that significantly enhances the agency’s mission performance. This is only the second time in the past 17 years that a team from Goddard has won the award.

LHASA incorporates landslide data from around the world into a machine-learning framework, allowing it to estimate the relative probability of a landslide occurrence. The tool provides hazard estimates on a global scale, enabling improved awareness and facilitating disaster planning and response. It can be used by government agencies, relief organizations, emergency responders, and insurers.

Dalia Kirschbaum, director of the Earth Sciences Division, expressed excitement about the recognition for LHASA’s scientific and technological achievements. She hopes that regional communities will use the model to better understand landslide hazards in their areas.

LHASA is available as free and open-source software on the Landslides @ NASA website. Users can access the software, report landslides, view and obtain relevant source data, and learn more about NASA’s landslide modeling efforts. The tool aims to assist various stakeholders in disaster readiness and response.

Крыніцы:
– NASA.gov (https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2019/nasa-software-of-the-year-award-winner-provides-landslide-insights)
– Landslides @ NASA (https://landslides.nasa.gov/)

By Роберт Эндру

падобныя тэмы

навука

Японія і ЗША вярнулі на Зямлю ўзоры астэроідаў

Кастрычнік 1, 2023 Роберт Эндру
навука

Найстарэйшае ў свеце збудаванне, пабудаванае чалавекам, раскапана ў Паўднёвай Афрыцы

Кастрычнік 1, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа
навука

SpaceX паспяхова правяла статычныя выпрабаванні цяжкай ракеты Falcon

Кастрычнік 1, 2023 Габрыэль Бота

Вы сумавалі

навука

Японія і ЗША вярнулі на Зямлю ўзоры астэроідаў

Кастрычнік 1, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

Найстарэйшае ў свеце збудаванне, пабудаванае чалавекам, раскапана ў Паўднёвай Афрыцы

Кастрычнік 1, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навука

SpaceX паспяхова правяла статычныя выпрабаванні цяжкай ракеты Falcon

Кастрычнік 1, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

Новы інструмент для рэдагавання генаў на аснове CRISPR абяцае лячэнне генетычных захворванняў

Кастрычнік 1, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары