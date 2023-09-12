Аптымізаваны аналіз дадзеных scRNA-Seq для аднаўлення адсутных тыпаў клетак і экспрэсіі генаў

In a collaboration between the Caltech laboratory of Yuki Oka and the laboratory of Allan-Hermann Pool at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, researchers have developed an optimized analysis technique for single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data. This technique aims to recover missing cell types and gene expression information that is typically discarded during analysis. The study, published in the journal Nature Methods, addresses the issue of scRNA-seq missing cell types and gene expression that should be present.

The identification of different cell types is crucial for understanding various bodily functions and studying diseases. For example, researchers are searching for cell types associated with diseases like Parkinson’s. The precise identification of cell types involved in such processes is essential.

The research team improved the analysis of existing scRNA-seq data by optimizing a key step in the analysis process. This optimization enables the identification of hundreds or even thousands of genes for individual data sets. By making scRNA-seq analysis more sensitive and comprehensive, researchers can enhance their understanding of the rich and complex biological processes occurring within cells.

Gene expression is a fundamental aspect of cellular functions. While cells share the same genetic blueprint, only a subset of genes is expressed in a specific cell at any given time. This variation in gene expression gives rise to different cell types. By analogy, imagine a library where books are sorted into different sections. To build a plane, you would only check out books on aviation and mechanics. Similarly, cells contain the entire “library” of genes, but only the genes relevant to their specialized functions are activated.

scRNA-seq is a powerful technique for identifying cell types by labeling the genetic information expressed within cells. However, certain RNA sequencing data, representing expressed genes, were often excluded from gene expression estimates. The study found that this was due to issues with the reference transcriptome, which researchers use to map sequencing data. If the annotation of the transcriptome is poor or there is overlap between gene transcripts, the detection of thousands of genes can be hindered.

This optimized analysis technique for scRNA-seq data has the potential to uncover missing cell types and gene expression information that is essential for understanding cellular processes and studying diseases. By improving the sensitivity and comprehensiveness of scRNA-seq analysis, researchers can gain valuable insights into the diversity and complexity of cell types and their functions.

Крыніцы:

Missing genes and sequencing read registration in single-cell RNA-seq experiments. Credit: Nature Methods (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41592-023-02003-w