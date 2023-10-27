Індыйскі астрафізік дапамагае разгадаць таямніцу цяжкіх элементаў у Сусвеце

A team of scientists, including Indian-origin astrophysicist Professor Vik Dhillon from the University of Sheffield, has made significant progress in understanding how the heaviest chemical elements are created in the universe. The breakthrough was achieved with the help of a high-end camera known as ULTRACAM.

ULTRACAM, developed by Professor Dhillon in collaboration with his team at the Department of Physics and Astronomy, is the first instrument to precisely locate the gamma-ray burst that triggers a kilonova explosion. Kilonovae are the result of two dense neutron stars merging, and these explosions are responsible for producing the heaviest elements on the periodic table, including gold, platinum, and uranium.

By pinpointing the location of the gamma-ray burst, ULTRACAM played a crucial role in detecting and observing the kilonova. This finding not only enhances our understanding of the creation of heavy elements in the universe but also facilitates follow-up observations by other telescopes, such as the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

The research findings, published in the prestigious journal ‘Nature,’ revealed the tell-tale red light emitted by the kilonova, indicating the presence of heavy elements produced during the explosion. The observations made with the JWST further confirmed the existence of elements like tellurium, which is crucial for supporting life on Earth.

Dr. Stuart Littlefair, another scientist involved in the research at the University of Sheffield, emphasized the importance of ULTRACAM in capturing the faint optical light from the merging compact objects. Additionally, he highlighted ULTRACAM’s ability to capture images in multiple wavelengths simultaneously, indicating the uniqueness of the event.

The merger of two neutron stars resulting in a kilonova explosion is a rare and fleeting phenomenon, making it challenging to detect and study. Before this discovery, only one other confirmed kilonova had ever been observed. Understanding kilonovae is vital because these explosions occur in neutron-rich environments, which are believed to be the birthplaces of the heaviest elements in nature.

The groundbreaking research originated with the first optical images of the kilonova captured using ULTRACAM, situated at the 3.5-meter New Technology Telescope of the European Southern Observatory in Chile.

