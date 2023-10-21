Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Сучаснае прымяненне арыгамі ў космасе, тэхніцы, матэматыцы і медыцыне

ByГабрыэль Бота

Кастрычнік 21, 2023
Origami, an ancient form of art that involves folding paper, has found innovative applications in several fields including space, engineering, mathematics, and medicine. One pioneering individual using origami in such applications is Canadian aerospace engineer, Manan Arya.

Arya has been dedicated to solving the challenge of blocking starlight in a universe teeming with an unimaginable number of stars – up to a septillion. In a recent interview with Eric Sorensen for The New Reality, Arya detailed how origami can be employed in future space explorations.

The concept of origami has been used to develop structures that can unfold and fold back compactly, thereby optimizing the use of space in spacecraft. These foldable structures can be deployed effectively during different phases of a space mission, providing efficient solutions for storage, transportation, and deployment.

Furthermore, origami’s principles are being utilized in engineering to solve complex problems. By applying its folding techniques, engineers are developing new methods for designing and constructing various structures. This includes creating panels that can expand and contract, allowing for greater flexibility and adaptability in a range of applications.

Origami’s mathematical aspects also contribute to solving complex problems. Its geometric principles enable mathematicians to develop new algorithms and formulas, aiding in the advancement of fields such as geometry, symmetry, and optimization.

Moreover, the medical field has embraced origami to design innovative medical devices and surgical tools. These devices are often inspired by origami’s folding principles, allowing for compactness during transportation and expansion for usability during medical procedures.

Origami’s applications in space, engineering, mathematics, and medicine are still emerging, but they hold tremendous potential for future advancements. As researchers and engineers continue to explore the capabilities of this ancient art form, the possibilities for utilizing origami in various industries are limitless.

Крыніцы:
– The New Reality (Interview with Manan Arya)
– Eric Sorensen

