Amateur radio operators are using radio waves to study how eclipses affect the atmosphere. During nationwide QSO parties, amateur or “ham” radio operators work together to observe and understand the impact of eclipses on the ionosphere. The ionosphere is a layer of free-floating ions around the Earth, and eclipses have a known effect on this layer.

During the day, the sun’s ultraviolet rays and X-rays knock electrons off their positive counterparts, creating charged particles in the atmosphere. At night, these particles neutralize and return to their original state. However, during an eclipse, darkness is concentrated in specific areas, temporarily neutralizing a section of the atmosphere. This affects how radio signals travel, especially those at lower frequencies, which are used for long-distance communications like air traffic control and military communication.

Dr. Nathaniel Frissell, an assistant professor at the University of Scranton, explains that we have a general understanding of how the atmosphere looks during different times of the day or year, but there are still many unknowns about the small-scale and short-duration features. This is where ham radios come in.

During QSO parties, ham radio operators communicate with as many stations as possible in a given time period to establish the highest number of connections. This high volume and the use of different frequencies help researchers identify the locations where an eclipse affects radio contact. For example, during the 2017 total eclipse, radio data showed a drop in connections at a certain frequency as the path of totality passed over their midpoints.

Studying how changes in the ionosphere impact different radio frequencies can improve communication for various users like emergency responders, ships at sea, and aircraft traveling over polar regions. These users rely on lower frequencies for essential communications.

Amateur radio operators can join the HamSCI project to contribute their data and observations. They can set up their own makeshift radio station and communicate with other operators during eclipses to gather valuable information about the ionosphere’s effects on radio waves.

Overall, these efforts help improve our understanding of the ionosphere and its impact on radio communication, allowing for more efficient and reliable long-distance communication in various fields.

Крыніцы:

– NASA-funded QSO party data

– Dr. Nathaniel Frissell, University of Scranton.