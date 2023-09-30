Starlink і праект Кайпера: пераадоленне лічбавага разрыву

Асноўная інфармацыя:

Elon Musk’s Starlink and Jeff Bezos’ Project Kuiper are competing initiatives aiming to narrow the digital divide by connecting remote areas of the world to the internet using thousands of small satellites in low-Earth orbit (LEO). Starlink is currently available in several countries at varying prices, including $120 per month in New York City, $90 in Alaska, and $75 in the UK (excluding hardware costs and delivery fees). The services are bringing internet connectivity to regions where traditional infrastructure is impractical or non-existent.

Увядзенне:

Around 3 billion people worldwide have never used the internet, highlighting a significant digital divide. However, entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are working towards bridging this gap through their respective projects, Starlink and Project Kuiper. By deploying satellite constellations in low-Earth orbit, these initiatives aim to provide global internet coverage, especially in remote areas.

Starlink: Connecting the World with Satellites

Starlink, a venture by Musk’s SpaceX, is at the forefront of the race to build a satellite network for global internet access. In September 2023, Starlink’s service was available in various countries, offering different pricing tiers. In New York City, residents could subscribe to Starlink for $120 per month, while customers in Alaska only had to pay $90. In the UK, the service was priced at $75 (£92).

Project Kuiper: Bezos’ Vision of Global Connectivity

Project Kuiper, led by Bezos’ Blue Origin, is another ambitious project seeking to provide internet access to underserved areas. Although currently in the early stages of development, Project Kuiper plans to launch a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites. By leveraging advanced satellite technology, this venture aims to bridge the digital gap and enable connectivity for regions lacking traditional infrastructure.

Impact: Narrowing the Digital Divide

The deployment of satellite constellations by Starlink and Project Kuiper has the potential to revolutionize global connectivity. Remote areas, previously unreachable due to geographical barriers or the high cost of infrastructure deployment, will now be able to access the internet. This increased connectivity will open doors to educational resources, e-commerce opportunities, telemedicine services, and improved communication channels for these underserved regions.

With their competitive initiatives, Musk and Bezos are spearheading efforts to close the digital divide and empower billions of people with internet access. Starlink and Project Kuiper are writing a new chapter in the history of global connectivity, bringing the benefits of the digital age to even the most remote corners of the world.

Крыніцы:

