Сетка лазераў у космасе можа дапамагчы ачысціць касмічнае смецце

There is an increasing concern about the amount of space debris in low-Earth orbit. In response to this issue, researchers are exploring the idea of using a network of lasers to redirect objects that pose a collision risk to safer orbits. The lasers, powered by artificial intelligence, would be mounted on satellites or other dedicated platforms and would monitor space debris objects. When a potential collision is detected with a valuable space asset, like the International Space Station or a satellite, the lasers would be able to nudge the object into a safer orbit.

The project, led by Hang Woon Lee of West Virginia University, is being funded by NASA with $200,000 over three years. The ultimate goal is to develop a system that can make real-time decisions about which space objects to target and ensure that the new orbits are secure from further collisions. Multiple lasers would be used to efficiently alter the trajectory of the objects, a task that would be impossible with a single laser.

Currently, tracking space debris is a challenging task, as not every object in orbit can be monitored. It is estimated that there are around 34,600 tracked fragments of space debris, but there could be an additional 130 million smaller pieces that are too small to accurately detect. This is where the network of lasers becomes particularly useful, as it can target objects of any size.

The use of space-based lasers has several advantages over ground-based lasers. They do not need to pass through Earth’s atmosphere, which can deform the beams, allowing for more precise targeting and maneuvering of objects. Additionally, this AI-powered system could be cost-effective and potentially used to track space objects before launches, ensuring safe and collision-free missions.

In conclusion, the development of a network of lasers in space has the potential to effectively tackle the issue of space debris and protect valuable space assets. By using artificial intelligence and multiple lasers, this system could make real-time decisions and ensure the safety of orbits. This research project funded by NASA is still in its early stages, but it represents an important step towards reducing space junk and preserving the integrity of space operations.

