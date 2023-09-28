Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Генетычныя адрозненні, якія стаяць за характарыстыкамі палявых кветак

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Верасень 28, 2023
Генетычныя адрозненні, якія стаяць за характарыстыкамі палявых кветак

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of South Carolina has revealed that a few key genetic differences are responsible for the large variations in flower characteristics between wildflowers that rely on different pollinators. Known as “pollination syndromes,” these flower characteristics are specifically tailored to attract and accommodate their respective pollinators, such as insects or birds.

The researchers focused on the Penstemon genus, which includes various species with different pollination syndromes. For example, most Penstemon species have wide, blue flowers that serve as platforms for bees, while others have evolved narrow, red, tube-like flowers that are adapted for hummingbird pollination.

In order to understand how these pollination syndromes are maintained at the genetic level, the researchers sequenced the DNA of 229 plants from three related Penstemon species. They found that despite the large differences in flower characteristics between the species, there were surprisingly few genetic differences that distinguished them from each other.

However, the researchers did identify 21 genetic sites that consistently differed between species with different pollinators. These sites were associated with flower color, width, and nectar volume, which are traits unique to each pollination syndrome.

The study suggests that rare hybridization events between neighboring species with different pollinators, along with strong selection pressure to maintain specific flower characteristics, could explain the results. Despite easily noticeable differences in the field, the genetic differences between bee-pollinated and hummingbird-pollinated Penstemon species are relatively minimal.

Крыніцы:

  1. PLoS Biology: Wessinger CA, Katzer AM, Hime PM, Rausher MD, Kelly JK, Hileman LC (2023) A few essential genetic loci distinguish Penstemon species with flowers adapted to pollination by bees or hummingbirds. PLoS Biol 21(9): e3002294. doi: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3002294

By Мамфо Брэшыа

падобныя тэмы

навука

Сённяшні супермесяц ураджаю: як гэта ўбачыць у Аўстраліі

Верасень 29, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навука

Яркі і прыгожы Месяц ураджаю: апошні супермесяц 2023 года

Верасень 29, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навука

Нью-Ёрк тоне пад уласнай вагай, паказвае справаздача NASA

Верасень 29, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Сённяшні супермесяц ураджаю: як гэта ўбачыць у Аўстраліі

Верасень 29, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Яркі і прыгожы Месяц ураджаю: апошні супермесяц 2023 года

Верасень 29, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Нью-Ёрк тоне пад уласнай вагай, паказвае справаздача NASA

Верасень 29, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

Джон Грунсфельд прызначаны галоўным дырэктарам па стратэгіі і членам праўлення Copernicus Space Corporation

Верасень 29, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары