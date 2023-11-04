Па-за бачым матылька: рэвалюцыйны ультрафіялетавы датчык візуалізацыі дае новае разуменне

Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have unveiled a groundbreaking imaging sensor that draws inspiration from the incredible UV perception of butterflies. This innovative sensor has the remarkable ability to “see” into the UV range, uncovering a new world of possibilities that were once invisible to human eyes.

To replicate the UV sensing mechanism found in butterflies, the research team employed a combination of stacked photodiodes and perovskite nanocrystals (PNCs). This cutting-edge technology allows the sensor to image various UV wavelengths, providing a wealth of information previously hidden from view. By harnessing the spectral signatures of biomedical markers like amino acids, this imaging sensor can even differentiate between cancer cells and normal cells with an astounding 99% confidence level.

While humans possess trichromatic vision with three photoreceptors for perceiving colors, butterflies have compound eyes with six or more photoreceptor classes, each with distinct sensitivities to different spectra. This advantage enables them to perceive a broader range of colors, including ultraviolet and violet, which are typically invisible to us. Additionally, butterflies possess fluorescent pigments that convert UV light into visible light, making it readily detectable by their photoreceptors.

In mimicking this UV sensing mechanism, the researchers integrated a thin layer of PNCs with a tiered array of silicon photodiodes. PNCs, which are semiconductor nanocrystals, possess exceptional properties that render them ideal for detecting UV and even lower wavelengths that traditional silicon detectors cannot capture. The PNC layer absorbs UV photons and emits visible green light, which is then detected by the tiered silicon photodiodes. Through signal processing, the imaging sensor successfully maps and identifies UV signatures.

The implications of this revolutionary technology extend far beyond the realm of healthcare. While the sensor’s ability to differentiate cancerous cells from healthy ones is undoubtedly transformative, it also holds immense potential in diverse fields such as biology. Many species, apart from butterflies, possess the capability to perceive UV light. Therefore, this UV imaging sensor opens up exciting opportunities for scientific research and exploration, unlocking previously uncharted territories.

часта задаюць пытанні

Q: How does the UV imaging sensor work?

A: This sensor combines stacked photodiodes and perovskite nanocrystals to capture UV light. The nanocrystals absorb UV photons and emit visible green light, which is then detected by the silicon photodiodes.

Q: Can this imaging technology differentiate cancer cells from normal cells?

A: Yes, with an exceptional 99% confidence level, the imaging sensor can distinguish between cancer cells and normal cells by utilizing the spectral signatures of biomarkers like amino acids.

Q: What advantages do butterflies have in UV perception?

A: Butterflies possess compound eyes with multiple photoreceptor classes, allowing them to perceive a broader range of colors, including UV and violet. They also have fluorescent pigments that convert UV light into visible light for easy detection by their photoreceptors.

Q: How can this technology benefit surgeons during surgery?

A: This imaging sensor can assist surgeons in determining the extent of tissue removal needed for clear margins around cancerous tumors. It provides real-time information that facilitates informed decision-making.

Q: Are there other applications for UV imaging outside of healthcare?

A: Absolutely. Besides healthcare, UV imaging technology has vast potential applications in various fields, including biology. Many species beyond butterflies can see in the UV range, and this technology presents intriguing opportunities for researchers studying these species.