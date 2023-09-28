Whale Play: The Fascinating Behavior of Kelping

Whales are known for their majestic presence in the open ocean, but did you know that they also engage in playful behavior with seaweed? This behavior, known as kelping, has been observed in various whale species such as gray whales, southern and northern right whales, and humpback whales.

While there is limited scientific literature on this topic, there are numerous social media posts and news reports documenting whale play with seaweed. Researchers have described these interactions as playful behavior, with whales using seaweed for various purposes. They may use it to scratch an itch, brush off baby barnacles, or flick away parasites such as whale lice, which can irritate their skin.

Sightings of kelping tend to occur in regions where kelp is abundant. Humpback whales, in particular, are commonly observed engaging in this behavior as they migrate. These whales often migrate closer to shore and engage in more surface-level activities, making them more visible to beachgoers and whale-watching boats.

Thanks to advancements in drone technology, researchers now have a new tool to study and observe kelping behavior. Drone videos have captured humpback whales actively seeking out seaweed, with interactions lasting up to an hour. During kelping, whales lift the seaweed and balance it on their rostrum, or flat upper head. They may also engage in cooperative behaviors with other whales, such as rolling, lifting, and balancing the seaweed together.

Researchers have classified kelping as play behavior based on three criteria. Firstly, it is voluntary and enjoyable for the whales. Secondly, it is different from more serious behaviors and can be exaggerated or incomplete. Lastly, the whales do not appear stressed or hungry, indicating good health.

There may be more to kelping than just playfulness. Some seaweed species have been found to reduce bacterial growth, which could benefit whales by reducing the presence of viruses and bacteria on their skin. Additionally, pushing through seaweed may help whales remove unwanted guests, such as barnacles and sea lice.

As technology improves and more people document wildlife behavior, we are likely to see more instances of kelping in the coming years. This behavior reminds us of the mysteries that still exist within even well-studied whale species like the humpback whale. The playful and inquisitive nature of these creatures continues to fascinate and surprise us.

Крыніцы:

– Original article by Olaf Meynecke, The Conversation.