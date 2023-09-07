Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Як Startrackers дапамагаюць касмічным караблям арыентавацца

ByРоберт Эндру

Верасень 7, 2023
Startrackers have been utilized by spacecraft just like ancient mariners used the stars to navigate. These devices, consisting of telescopes, cameras, and computers, are used to recognize stellar constellations and calculate the position of the spacecraft in space.

At the Guidance and Navigation Control (GNC) Attitude and Orbit Control (AOCS), and Pointing Laboratory, located at ESA’s ESTEC technical center in the Netherlands, a test bench has been created to generate an artificial star-like light source. This test bench combines a rotating table with a star simulator, which simulates the light from a star in terms of brightness and color.

The main purpose of this facility is to characterize and calibrate startrackers in terms of distortion, chromatic aberration, and other optical variables. This ensures that the startrackers have accurate optical performance.

The GNC, AOCS, and Pointing Lab at ESA’s ESTEC focuses on various technologies related to a spacecraft’s ability to determine its orientation and location in space. This lab is part of a larger suite of ESA technical labs that cover all aspects of spaceflight.

While these labs primarily cater to the needs of ESA and European space missions, they are also available for institutions and companies of ESA Member States whenever possible.

Sources: ESA

Вызначэнні:
– Startrackers: Devices consisting of telescopes, cameras, and computers used by spacecraft to recognize stellar constellations and calculate their position in space.
– Guidance and Navigation Control (GNC) Attitude and Orbit Control (AOCS), and Pointing Laboratory: A laboratory located at ESA’s ESTEC technical center that focuses on technologies related to spacecraft navigation and orientation in space.
– ESA: European Space Agency.

Крыніцы:
– ESA (European Space Agency).

