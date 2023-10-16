Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Электронныя пучкі могуць лячыць нанаразломы ў крышталях, што здзівіла даследчыкаў

ByВікі Стаўрапулу

Кастрычнік 16, 2023
Электронныя пучкі могуць лячыць нанаразломы ў крышталях, што здзівіла даследчыкаў

Researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities (UMN) have discovered that electron beams can actually heal nano-fractures in crystals, rather than causing further damage as previously believed. Electron beams are commonly used to power microscopes for studying small materials, but they may also have the potential to create microstructures atom by atom.

In the past, it was thought that using electron beams to examine nanostructures could worsen microscopic cracks and flaws in the material. However, the UMN researchers found that the opposite was true. When they studied crystals under an electron microscope, they noticed that the cracks in the crystals were filling in, contrary to their expectations.

Further investigation revealed that atoms from the crystal were moving towards each other and forming a bridge, essentially healing the fracture. The researchers believe that this healing ability is inherent in these particular materials, rather than being a property of the microscope itself.

This breakthrough has significant implications for materials science, as it opens the door to engineering and constructing objects atom by atom. This level of precision and control has long been a goal in the field.

Moving forward, the UMN team plans to refine and improve this process. They are considering adjusting the dynamics of the electron beams or altering the temperature of the crystals to potentially enhance or speed up the healing process.

Overall, this unexpected discovery has the potential to revolutionize the way materials are studied, engineered, and constructed in the future.

Крыніцы:
– “Electron Beams Surprise Researchers by Healing Nano-Fractures in Crystals” – The Debrief

By Вікі Стаўрапулу

падобныя тэмы

навука

Кампанія Mirion Technologies уносіць свой уклад у місію NASA Psyche

Кастрычнік 16, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа
навука

Будучы семінар па кансультацыях для пенсіянераў і пажылых асоб

Кастрычнік 16, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа
навука

Месяцовыя дарогі: Будаўніцтва шляху для вывучэння Месяца

Кастрычнік 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Электронныя пучкі могуць лячыць нанаразломы ў крышталях, што здзівіла даследчыкаў

Кастрычнік 16, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Кампанія Mirion Technologies уносіць свой уклад у місію NASA Psyche

Кастрычнік 16, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навука

Будучы семінар па кансультацыях для пенсіянераў і пажылых асоб

Кастрычнік 16, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навука

Месяцовыя дарогі: Будаўніцтва шляху для вывучэння Месяца

Кастрычнік 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары