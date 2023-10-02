Жыццё горада

Рэгіянальныя мадэлі акіяна на аснове даных, важныя для планавання, паказвае даследаванне Чырвонага мора

Кастрычнік 2, 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has highlighted the importance of incorporating fine-grained regional data into ocean models for accurate planning and decision-making. The study focused on the Red Sea region and developed the first precise historical reconstruction of the Red Sea circulation using a high-resolution ocean model.

Traditional global ocean models use coarse grids and are unable to provide accurate analyses of smaller regional seas. This limitation has significant financial and scientific implications, as industries and researchers rely on global data that does not capture the specific characteristics of regional waters.

To address this issue, the researchers at KAUST integrated all available satellite and in situ ocean data, incorporating improved bathymetry and employing a high-resolution spatial grid. They also fine-tuned their ocean model parameters through extensive sensitivity experiments. The result was a computationally efficient ensemble approach that accounted for uncertainties and accurately depicted the physics of the Red Sea.

The Red Sea reanalysis revealed new characteristics of current circulation, temperature, salinity, and oceanic behavior that were not evident in global models. It accurately reproduced seasonal anomalies, interannual variations in salinity, and temperature and sea level trends. Notably, it identified a three-layer transport current through the Bab-al-Mandab Strait in summer, which was previously simulated as a two-layer transport in global models.

The findings of this study demonstrate the importance of generating accurate regional models and datasets using local data for decision-making, especially in relation to megadevelopments underway in the Red Sea region. The study highlights the value of data-driven regional ocean models in improving our understanding and prediction of regional climatic patterns and dynamics.

The research team’s work has been published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society.

Вызначэнні:
– Reanalysis: The process of using a numerical model to generate a new dataset of past climate conditions by assimilating all available observations into the model.
– Bathymetry: The measurement of the depth of water in oceans, seas, or lakes.
– Ensemble approach: A method that combines multiple model simulations to provide a more robust and accurate representation of the system being studied.

Крыніцы:
– Sanikommu, S., et al. (2023). Making the Case for High-Resolution Regional Ocean Reanalyses: An Example with the Red Sea. Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, DOI: 10.1175/BAMS-D-21-0287.1
– “Data-driven regional ocean models essential for planning, shows Red Sea study.” Phys.org, https://phys.org/news/2023-10-data-driven-regional-ocean-essential-red.html. Accessed 2 October 2023.

