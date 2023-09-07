Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

Mars Rovers Spot Unusual Rock Formations: Could it be Evidence of Life?

ByВікі Стаўрапулу

Верасень 7, 2023
The Mars rovers, specifically the Perseverance rover, have been diligently exploring the Martian surface and occasionally stumbling upon interesting rock formations. In June, Perseverance captured images of a large, donut-shaped rock that stood out from the Martian landscape. The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Institute suggested that this rock could potentially be “a large meteorite alongside smaller pieces.”

Interestingly, the rovers also come across rocks that resemble objects from Earth, sparking the phenomenon known as pareidolia. Pareidolia is the tendency to perceive familiar patterns or objects, such as a crab claw or a shark fin, in unrelated or random images or patterns of light.

This evolutionary trait stems from our survival instincts. Early humans who were able to quickly identify potential threats, even if it turned out to be a false alarm, had a higher chance of survival. The ability to recognize patterns that could indicate danger, such as a lion hiding in the shrub, ensured the survival of those who could respond appropriately. As a result, humans developed the cognitive tendency to find patterns even when they may not actually exist.

While it is tempting to speculate about the possibility of Martian life based on these peculiar rock formations, it is essential to approach the subject with scientific skepticism. The presence of patterns that resemble objects from Earth does not necessarily indicate the existence of life on Mars. Scientists and researchers continue to study and analyze these formations to gain a better understanding of the Martian geology.

