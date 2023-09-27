Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Даследчыкі распрацоўваюць плёнку на біялагічнай аснове з лому драўніны для пакрыццяў супраць запацявання і блікаў

ByВікі Стаўрапулу

Верасень 27, 2023
Даследчыкі распрацоўваюць плёнку на біялагічнай аснове з лому драўніны для пакрыццяў супраць запацявання і блікаў

Researchers from Aalto University have made a groundbreaking discovery by transforming scrap wood into a bio-based clear film that can be utilized as anti-fogging or anti-reflective coatings on glasses or vehicle windows. This innovative method not only offers an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic materials but also converts waste into a valuable carbon sink.

In the paper and pulp industry, lignin, due to its abundance and processing challenges, is usually burned for heat generation. However, researchers have now succeeded in developing lignin nanoparticles for anti-fogging coatings that can also be transparent films.

The technique involves optimizing the esterification process for acetylated lignin, requiring only a few minutes at a relatively low temperature of 60 °C. The resulting lignin nanoparticles possessed unexpected properties, such as the ability to create photonic films. By adjusting the thickness and using multi-layer films, the researchers were able to generate materials with various structural colors.

Dr. Alexander Henn, study lead author and doctoral student at Aalto University, emphasized the importance of collaboration in the research. As a team effort, the project involved experts with diverse knowledge in lignin chemistry, photonic phenomena, techno-economic analysis, and more.

The feasibility assessment indicated that the esterification reaction is easy to conduct and yields high results, suggesting that this method could be scaled up for industrial production. The creation of lignin-based products not only has the potential for commercial value but can also contribute to carbon sequestration and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

This groundbreaking research was part of FinnCERES, the flagship center for materials bioeconomy research funded by the Academy of Finland. The study was published in Chemical Engineering.

Спасылка Журнала:

Henn, K. A., et al. (2023) Transparent lignin nanoparticles for superhydrophilic antifogging coatings and photonic films. Chemical Engineering. doi:10.1016/j.cej.2023.145965

By Вікі Стаўрапулу

падобныя тэмы

навука

Новыя фатонныя рэзанатары на аснове чыпаў дасягаюць рэкордна нізкіх страт ультрафіялетавага святла

Верасень 27, 2023 Роберт Эндру
навука

Паходжанне кольцаў Сатурна раскрыта суперкампутарным мадэляваннем

Верасень 27, 2023 Роберт Эндру
навука

NASA паспяхова атрымала першы ўзор астэроіда: адкрыццё новых магчымасцей для навуковых даследаванняў

Верасень 27, 2023 Габрыэль Бота

Вы сумавалі

навука

Новыя фатонныя рэзанатары на аснове чыпаў дасягаюць рэкордна нізкіх страт ультрафіялетавага святла

Верасень 27, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

Паходжанне кольцаў Сатурна раскрыта суперкампутарным мадэляваннем

Верасень 27, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

NASA паспяхова атрымала першы ўзор астэроіда: адкрыццё новых магчымасцей для навуковых даследаванняў

Верасень 27, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

Нядаўна адкрыты кантынент Зеландыя раскрывае схаваныя таямніцы Зямлі

Верасень 27, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары