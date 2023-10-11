Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Новы кітайскі касмічны тэлескоп імкнецца канкураваць з тэлескопам "Хабл" НАСА

ByГабрыэль Бота

Кастрычнік 11, 2023
Новы кітайскі касмічны тэлескоп імкнецца канкураваць з тэлескопам "Хабл" НАСА

China has announced plans to launch the Chinese Space Station Telescope (CSST) next year, a project aimed at bolstering the nation’s space research goals. The CSST, also known as “Xuntian,” will aid in new astronomical discoveries and provide valuable insights into the universe. It will co-orbit with China’s Tiangoing Space Station and be periodically overhauled by Chinese spacewalkers.

The Chinese Space Telescope is designed to surpass the capabilities of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. With a two-meter diameter primary mirror, it will take deep-field survey observations with an area of 17,500 square degrees and make fine observations of celestial bodies using its 2.5 billion pixel camera. The CSST can obtain high-definition panoramic views of the universe with a field of view 300 times wider than the Hubble Telescope.

According to Lin Xiqiang, the deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency, the CSST will make breakthroughs in areas such as dark matter, dark energy, cosmology, the Milky Way galaxy, and neighboring galaxies. The telescope will have similar image quality to the Hubble Telescope, but with a wider field of view.

While China is making strides in space exploration, NASA has been a leader in the field for many years. The Hubble Telescope has provided valuable information about the universe, including stunning images of supernovas and dying stars. However, due to its aging systems, NASA plans to decommission the International Space Station and develop a more advanced space vessel.

China’s launch of the CSST represents a significant step in expanding our knowledge of outer space. The telescope’s capabilities will allow for further exploration and research, providing valuable insights into the cosmos. As countries like China continue to develop their space programs, the future of space exploration looks promising.

Крыніцы:
- Space.com
– Агенцтва Сіньхуа

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

навука

Сонечнае зацьменне "Вогненнае кольца" асляпіць назіральнікаў неба

Кастрычнік 12, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
навука

Новы метад ацэнкі стану дазваляе рабіць эфектыўныя прагнозы без дэталяў асноўнай мадэлі

Кастрычнік 12, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навука

Мікробнае жыццё квітнее ў дынамічным асяроддзі гейзера Old Faithful

Кастрычнік 12, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу

Вы сумавалі

навука

Сонечнае зацьменне "Вогненнае кольца" асляпіць назіральнікаў неба

Кастрычнік 12, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

Новы метад ацэнкі стану дазваляе рабіць эфектыўныя прагнозы без дэталяў асноўнай мадэлі

Кастрычнік 12, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Мікробнае жыццё квітнее ў дынамічным асяроддзі гейзера Old Faithful

Кастрычнік 12, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Новы метад, распрацаваны для вывучэння ядзерных рэакцый на кароткачасовых ізатопах, якія ўдзельнічаюць у зорных выбухах

Кастрычнік 12, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары