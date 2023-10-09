Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Місія Chandrayaan-4: наступная місія ISRO на месяц

ByРоберт Эндру

Кастрычнік 9, 2023
Місія Chandrayaan-4: наступная місія ISRO на месяц

The Chandrayaan-4 mission has come into focus as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) wraps up its Chandrayaan-3 mission. While the chances of the Chandrayaan-4 mission happening are low, all attention has shifted towards this new lunar expedition. Officially known as the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (Lupex), this venture aims to explore the lunar poles.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission gained traction after ISRO encountered setbacks with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the Moon. As they are likely nonfunctional, the revival of the Chandrayaan-4 mission would be miraculous. Nevertheless, ISRO is determined to press forward with new lunar exploration.

In 2017, ISRO collaborated with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), signing an agreement to advance lunar missions. This partnership paved the way for joint efforts in exploring the Moon’s mysteries. The Chandrayaan-4 mission is one of the outcomes of this collaboration, demonstrating the shared vision of both organizations.

The Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (Chandrayaan-4) aims to uncover valuable information about the lunar poles. These regions hold significant scientific importance, as they may contain resources such as water ice and may serve as potential sites for future human colonization efforts.

Although specific details about the Chandrayaan-4 mission are yet to be revealed, it is expected to build upon the knowledge gained from previous missions. ISRO’s dedication to space exploration and its collaboration with JAXA will undoubtedly contribute to a successful lunar expedition.

In conclusion, while the chances of reviving the Chandrayaan-4 mission remain slim, it has become the focal point for ISRO as they conclude the Chandrayaan-3 mission. With the Lupex mission on the horizon, ISRO’s partnership with JAXA signals a bright future for lunar exploration, unlocking the secrets of the Moon and its potential for future human ventures.

Крыніцы:
– ISRO

By Роберт Эндру

падобныя тэмы

навука

Зорны фантан маладосці з бурнай гісторыяй станаўлення ў цэнтры нашай Галактыкі

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
навука

Навукоўцы знайшлі доказы прысутнасці імбірнага пігмента ў скамянелых жабах

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа
навука

Місія NASA Psyche: даследаванне астэроіда, багатага металам

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Зорны фантан маладосці з бурнай гісторыяй станаўлення ў цэнтры нашай Галактыкі

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

Навукоўцы знайшлі доказы прысутнасці імбірнага пігмента ў скамянелых жабах

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навука

Місія NASA Psyche: даследаванне астэроіда, багатага металам

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

Астрафізікі выкарыстоўваюць касмічны тэлескоп Джэймса Уэба для вывучэння няўстойлівай зоркі

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары