The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50: A Portable and Convenient Solar Telescope

Верасень 7, 2023
The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 is a solar telescope designed for casual and occasional use. It offers up to 18x magnification, making it ideal for observing sunspots. The telescope comes with a permanent solar filter, ensuring the safety of observers and eliminating the need for additional accessories. It is designed specifically for traveling, with a lightweight tripod and a small backpack included in the kit.

The telescope features a 2-inch/50 mm aperture, a 4-inch/360 mm focal length, and a focal ratio of f/7.2. The non-removable glass solar filter meets safety standard ISO 12312-2, blocking infrared, ultraviolet, and 99.99% of visible sunlight. It provides crisp, blueish-white images of the solar disk with minimal color fringing.

The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 includes a 20mm Kellner eyepiece for 18x magnification and a star diagonal for comfortable viewing angles. It uses a basic manual alt-azimuth mount with a panning handle attachment, but the tripod is not very stable in windy conditions. It is recommended to use a sturdier tripod for a steadier view.

Overall, the Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 is a convenient and portable solar telescope for eclipse-chasers and those interested in observing sunspots. Its all-in-one design and ease of setup make it a suitable choice for beginners and children.

Sources: Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 review

Image credit: Jamie Carter

By Габрыэль Бота

