Свежы погляд на Brown Dust 2: распрацоўка стратэгіі вашага атрада для дасягнення поспеху

Brown Dust 2, developed by Neowiz Games, is an immersive gacha game that offers players highly strategic combat experiences within a grid-based battle system. As the successor to Brave Nine, this RPG continues the captivating storyline of its predecessor while expanding the game’s lore. In Brown Dust 2, you have the opportunity to build a formidable squad of five mercenaries, deploy them strategically on a 6×4 grid, and launch calculated attacks to defeat enemies.

While choosing the best characters is undoubtedly important, winning matches in Brown Dust 2 requires more than just assembling a strong squad. It is crucial to employ effective strategies that capitalize on your squad’s strengths and exploit your opponents’ weaknesses.

To assist you in creating a formidable squad, we present a complete Brown Dust 2 tier list that categorizes every mercenary and their elemental type (Wind, Water, Fire, Light, and Dark) into S, A, B, and C tiers. Please note that this tier list is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

S-tier mercenaries, such as Samay, Alec, Arines, Justia, and Andrew, possess unparalleled power and skills that make them dominate the current meta. With these characters, you can confidently confront any opponent and emerge victorious.

A-tier mercenaries, including Helena, Olstein, Sylvia, Gray, Kry, Lecliss, Anastasia, and Eclipse, are also formidable and can triumph in most stages of the game. Investing in their upgrades can further enhance their combat abilities, making them as robust as S-tier units.

B-tier mercenaries, like Beatrice, Rou, Rubia, Rafina, Jayden, Elise, Lisianne, Liatris, Layla, Emma, Wiggle, Rigenette, Seir, Lucrezia, Celia, possess average combat ability. However, by upgrading them and strategically pairing them with S and A-tier units, you can achieve victory in various matches.

C-tier mercenaries provide little to no utility and are suited for beginner players seeking an understanding of the game’s mechanics. Units like Scheherazade, Eleaneer, Teresse, Carlson, Emma, Lathel, Ingrid, Synthia, Maria, Lydia, and Julie can help beginners familiarize themselves with the highly strategic gameplay mechanics of Brown Dust 2.

It’s important to note that the Brown Dust 2 tier list is subject to change with each update from Neowiz Games. New characters are regularly introduced, and adjustments are made to existing mercenaries through buffs and nerfs, resulting in alterations to the tier list.

By utilizing the comprehensive tier list and developing effective strategies, you can maximize your chances of success in Brown Dust 2. May your squad emerge victorious in every battle, and your journey through the game’s captivating lore be a memorable one.