Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Зэканомце 160 долараў на тэлескопе Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ падчас Amazon Prime Day 2023

ByГабрыэль Бота

Кастрычнік 10, 2023
Зэканомце 160 долараў на тэлескопе Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ падчас Amazon Prime Day 2023

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope is currently on sale for $160 off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This telescope, which we rated four out of five stars in our review, is an ideal option for beginners and is featured at the top of our Best beginner telescope buying guide.

With a 130mm aperture, this telescope is great for viewing galaxies, nebulas, planets, and star clusters. It comes with all the necessary accessories, including eyepieces, a finderscope, a smartphone dock, and a tripod. Whether you have some constellation knowledge or are a complete beginner, this telescope is simple to use. You can navigate the night sky using the red dot finderscope or use the smartphone adapter dock for automated guidance through the StarSense app.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ offers enough power to view favorite celestial objects like Jupiter and Saturn. This is a great opportunity to get a beginner-friendly telescope at a discounted price.

For more information on other telescope deals and discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2023, visit our Amazon Prime Day hub.

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

навука

Місія NASA Psyche: даследаванне астэроіда, багатага металам

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Роберт Эндру
навука

Астрафізікі выкарыстоўваюць касмічны тэлескоп Джэймса Уэба для вывучэння няўстойлівай зоркі

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа
навука

Падрыхтоўка да Рымскага касмічнага тэлескопа НАСА "Нэнсі Грэйс": выкарыстанне навуковай супольнасці для максімальнага выкарыстання навуковага патэнцыялу

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу

Вы сумавалі

навука

Місія NASA Psyche: даследаванне астэроіда, багатага металам

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

Астрафізікі выкарыстоўваюць касмічны тэлескоп Джэймса Уэба для вывучэння няўстойлівай зоркі

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навука

Падрыхтоўка да Рымскага касмічнага тэлескопа НАСА "Нэнсі Грэйс": выкарыстанне навуковай супольнасці для максімальнага выкарыстання навуковага патэнцыялу

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Зроблены ў лабараторыі фермент прадухіляе адукацыю таксічных бялковых згусткаў пры хваробы Хантынгтана

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары